How Sounwave helped Kendrick Lamar take ‘Black Panther’ to the Grammys

At his home, Sounwave mentioned that he and various TDE members have been recording for much of the past month in a rented house near Venice Beach; he declined to elaborate except to say that he’s been leaving the windows of the place open “to have the sound of waves and seagulls in the background of the most intense verse you ever heard.” (No less cryptically, Ret One said, “We’ve got some stuff coming up that’s not what people expect.”)