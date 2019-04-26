‘Game of Thrones’ superfan SZA taps into her inner Khaleesi in a new single

SZA, like the rest of us, has no clue who will win it all at show’s end on May 19. However, she does enjoy pondering what the results would be if Top Dawg was battling to become Westeros royalty. “We would have the throne,” she says. “We band together when it’s time to kill anything off. If that was our target, we’d get it. And I’d definitely love to see [Kendrick] in battle."