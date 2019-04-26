The essential ‘Game of Thrones’ dead pool: Who will survive this Sunday?

Arya Stark: Maybe the fastest fighter alive isn’t going to be at the front, which means she’s likely to be with the women and children in the crypts. As has been repeated everywhere on the internet, this is a terrible idea. (The show all but underlined this by having testaments to their safety repeated almost as often as “Winter is Coming.”) So whether Arya winds up being forced to face whatever’s left of her reanimated ancestors or not, she’s in a lot of danger. Still, the story invested a lot in her character to this point, and it feels like there’s at least one more face-swapping murder in her future before she falls.