Taylor Swift’s countdown clock hints at new music coming soon

Apr 15, 2019 | 11:15 AM
Taylor Swift poses with her iHeartRadio Awards in the press room at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater in March. (Jordan Strauss / Associated Press)

Taylor Swift is getting ready for something big, and it feels a lot like the arrival of her seventh album, done up in rhinestones and ruffles. Leave it to the fans who are faithfully hashtagging things with “#TS7.”

Swift posted a countdown clock on her website Friday at midnight, ticking off the seconds until 12 a.m. Eastern April 26. She followed that up with oblique social-media messages on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, keeping with the pink-and-blue clouds theme from the countdown page.

The website AprilTwentySix.com, which is featured in high-profile outdoor ads that also have the countdown clock, redirects to Swift’s homepage. We can only imagine what the title of the collection might be...

4.26

4.26

4.26

Swift hasn’t released a new album since November 2017’s “Reputation,” which was still spitting out singles like “Delicate” and “Getaway Car” into 2018. The singer-songwriter also performed around the world on her Reputation tour, playing 53 concerts globally and dropping a Netflix concert special last New Year’s Eve.
