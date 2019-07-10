Meet YBN Cordae, hip-hop’s next great MC

“They actually introduced us when we were rehearsing, and that sparked that emotion for me to write that [verse],” Cordae said, of his guest spot with the R&B sensation H.E.R. that night, in which he rapped: “Man, we ain’t even safe, they wanna deport us / Or rather keep us boxed in on the street corners / You gonna stop and frisk us, man, at least warn us / My dogg’s still on probation, they got a leash on us.”