The remaining Beatles believe in 'Yesterday,' says film's screenwriter

For his big-screen breakout role, Patel not only is the lead actor in the project directed by Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “Steve Jobs” and “T2 Trainspotting,”) and written by Richard Curtis (“Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”). He also was called on to up his rudimentary musical chops so he might credibly deliver Beatles classics including the title tune, “Help!” “Something,” “All You Need Is Love” and “Let It Be,” as though they had never been sung, or heard, before.