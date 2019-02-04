Adam Levine thanks you for hating Maroon 5's Super Bowl performance

Adam Levine ignored his post-Super Bowl halftime show haters on Sunday — of which there were many — and thanked them instead via Instagram “for always pushing us to do better.”
Following the halftime show in Atlanta, which was widely panned by critics and viewers alike, the Twitterverse took to their gadgets to scrutinize the Maroon 5 frontman’s performance and nipples. Levine was shirtless during part of his act, which for many brought to mind Janet Jackson’s 2004 halftime show wardrobe malfunction.
But despite all the hate, Levine seemed to feel only the love.
“We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage. We thank our fans for making our dreams possible,” Levine wrote on Instagram late Sunday. “And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better.”
For months, Levine and Maroon 5 were criticized for agreeing to perform at the Super Bowl. Critics felt they should’ve stood in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled in 2016 during the national anthem to protest police brutality against people of color.
Here’s a taste of what detractors had to say about Sunday’s Maroon 5 spectacle.