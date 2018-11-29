Advertisement

Inside 'Dirty John's' leap from podcast to TV series

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
Nov 29, 2018 | 12:05 PM
Eric Bana as John Meehan and Connie Britton as Debra Newell in a scene from "Dirty John." (Nicole Wilder / Bravo)

This week, host Mark Olsen (@indiefocus) hands the mic to reporter Yvonne Villarreal (@villarrealy) as she interviews Alex Cunningham, the show-runner of Bravo's new TV series “Dirty John.” Based on the L.A. Times podcast of the same name, the show further explores the complicated and manipulative relationship between Debra Newell and John Meehan. Cunningham breaks down the show's casting choices, how the series gives Debra a stronger voice and what fans of the podcast might expect to see on the TV adaptation.

