'Springsteen on Broadway,' 'Amazing Grace' and a look at music in film

This week, LA Times music reporters Gerrick Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy), Mikael Wood (@mikaelwood), and Randy Lewis (@RandyLewis2) join Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) to discuss the intermingling of music and film. First, the group focuses on capturing live performance on film, as seen in the new “Springsteen on Broadway” special on Netflix and the archival Aretha Franklin documentary, “Amazing Grace.” Then, the group discusses the act of music creation and recording on film, with “A Star Is Born,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Green Book” as the main examples.