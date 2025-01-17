Advertisement
Lifestyle

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Who is singing at the second Trump inauguration?

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.
What’s the title of Brooke Shields’ new memoir? Who is singing at Trump’s inauguration? Who beat the Chargers in the AFC wild-card game? If you know, make it count by playing this week’s News Quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
  • Try your hand at 10 multiple-choice quiz questions based on Los Angeles Times stories published over the previous seven days.
  • This week’s topics include Trump’s inauguration, Brooke Shields’ new memoir, Rashida Jones’ resignation and the film “September 5.”
  • If your score is boast-worthy, post it to the social media account of your choice and see how you stack up against other readers.

I hope this week’s Los Angeles Times News Quiz finds you safe from the chaos and destruction of the wildfires that have devastated so much of SoCal over the last 10 days. Since launching this 10-question, multiple-choice quiz a year ago (yes, it’s been a whole year — that’s 520 questions for those keeping track), I’ve always envisioned this quiz as a quick recap of the fun side of the Los Angeles Times news coverage; a result of both my TV game-show background and my naturally cheery disposition.

It’s for that reason — as well as out of respect for so many across the Southland who have lost everything — I’ve made the conscious decision not to mine my colleagues’ coverage of the ongoing disaster for quiz material. Instead, I’ve made a point to highlight some of the stories from the world of sports, politics and pop culture that you might have missed over the last week. Among the pieces I’ve pilfered for (quiz) parts are stories about the “American Idol” winner slated to sing “America the Beautiful” at Monday’s inauguration, the R&B duo who won a Grammy for “Soul Man,” Brooke Shields’ new memoir on female aging, the battle for a new prime minister (all you have to do is name the country!) and a rumored romance with its roots on Broadway.

INGLEWEOOD, CA - May 11, 2022: Diners having their breakfast orders taken at The Serving Spoon Restaurant. Photographed for a feature about iconic diners in Los Angeles. Credit: Damon Casarez for The L.A. Times.

Food

Updated: 47 L.A. County restaurants offering food and relief to fire evacuees and first responders

These L.A. restaurants and coffee shops are staying open to shelter evacuees, offering discounts and, in some cases, free food to evacuees and first responders to the numerous ongoing fires in Southern California.

For those of you who are able and willing to help those in need, consider some of the options in this list of how you can best assist those affected by fires, which The Times is continually updating.

Are you ready to test your news knowledge of the last seven days? If so, let’s get started. If you’d like a few minutes to click through the above links and refresh your recall, go ahead, we’ll wait.

Advertisement

More News Quizzes

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Golden Globe winners and Rose Parade floats

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for January 3, 2025: President Carter blazes a trail, a Laker turns 40

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for December 27, 2024: LeBron sets (another) record, a ‘Lion King’ sequel

A collection of photos from this week's News Quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for December 20, 2024: ‘Squid Game’ merch, Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar buzz

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for December 13, 2024: Golden Globes nods, Taylor Swift ends the tour

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for December 6, 2024: A presidential pardon, ‘Moana 2’ breaks a record

A collection of photos from this week's quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for November 29, 2024: Sequels, soaps and the NFL’s battling brothers

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for November 22, 2024: Trump’s cabinet, Coachella’s 2025 headliners

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for November 15, 2024: Grammy history and a ‘Wicked’ mistake

A collection of photos from this week's newsquiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for November 8, 2024: Nonconsecutive POTUS terms, the Grammys big move

More to Read

Lifestyle
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement