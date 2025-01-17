Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Who is singing at the second Trump inauguration?

I hope this week’s Los Angeles Times News Quiz finds you safe from the chaos and destruction of the wildfires that have devastated so much of SoCal over the last 10 days. Since launching this 10-question, multiple-choice quiz a year ago (yes, it’s been a whole year — that’s 520 questions for those keeping track), I’ve always envisioned this quiz as a quick recap of the fun side of the Los Angeles Times news coverage; a result of both my TV game-show background and my naturally cheery disposition.

It’s for that reason — as well as out of respect for so many across the Southland who have lost everything — I’ve made the conscious decision not to mine my colleagues’ coverage of the ongoing disaster for quiz material. Instead, I’ve made a point to highlight some of the stories from the world of sports, politics and pop culture that you might have missed over the last week. Among the pieces I’ve pilfered for (quiz) parts are stories about the “American Idol” winner slated to sing “America the Beautiful” at Monday’s inauguration, the R&B duo who won a Grammy for “Soul Man,” Brooke Shields’ new memoir on female aging, the battle for a new prime minister (all you have to do is name the country!) and a rumored romance with its roots on Broadway.

For those of you who are able and willing to help those in need, consider some of the options in this list of how you can best assist those affected by fires, which The Times is continually updating.

Are you ready to test your news knowledge of the last seven days? If so, let’s get started. If you’d like a few minutes to click through the above links and refresh your recall, go ahead, we’ll wait.