Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) and film critics Kenneth Turan (@KennethTuran) and Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) break down their favorite movies of 2018, including “Vox Lux,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and “Black Panther.” Sifting through the big studio blockbusters, independent films, foreign-language films and documentaries, their recommendations will add to your list of the "must watch" movies of the year.