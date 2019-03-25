Jordan Peele aims to scare people’s pants off

The much anticipated follow-up to Jordan Peele’s “Get out” is out now in theaters. And Peele delivers the film he set out to make — one that scares people's pants off. In the process, he has reclaimed the art of the horror genre.
L.A. Times film writer Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus ) talks with Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) and Jen Yamato (@jenyamato) about how “Us” is, in some ways, a political film about contemporary America. But it’s also a horror flick with a black family at its center, instead of the conventional white one.
And Olsen continues the rest of his SXSW interview with Ethan Hawke, Logan Marshall-Green and Jason Blum on their film, “Adopt a Highway.”
Hawke opens up and has lots to say on acting, actors turning to directing, film school, Steven Spielberg, and following your heart.