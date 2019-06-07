Resistance and representation on demand: The TV landscape for summer 2019

The revolution is being televised after all.
On streaming platforms, a rebellion against powerful political, social and cultural forces is growing stronger than ever.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” is eerily channeling American women’s fears over the future of reproductive rights. The four-part series “When They See Us” is powerfully capturing the racial bias and inequities in the criminal justice system.
Netflx, Hulu and other platforms are also challenging the old rules of the casting game and increasing the visibility of communities vastly underrepresented on screen.
And on cable, women across the socioeconomic divide are making trouble and challenging the patriarchy in both “Big Little Lies” and “Claws.”
On this week’s episode, The Reel explores the shows that have sprung forth from the cracks where network executives have feared to tread.
Guest hosts Lorraine Ali (@LorraineAli,) The Times’ TV critic, and Jen Yamato (@JenYamato,) a Times film reporter, sit in for Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus.)
Later on, Olsen is back to dive deeper into “Big Little Lies.” The HBO hit was originally envisioned as a one-off, single-season series, but fans demanded more from the Monterey Five.