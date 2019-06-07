Big Little Lies' cast wants season 2 to encourage women to unite and “make mistakes together”

“It’s hard being a woman and feeling like you can’t make mistakes,” Kravtiz says by phone recently. “I think that’s where we get the really sticky situations. We’re constantly fighting for equality or attention or to be taken seriously or to be treated like humans. These women, the reason they are the way they are, is that they feel like they can’t make a mistake. We’re in such a crazy place right now in the world and in our country, and I hope that women feel encouraged to join together and open up and make mistakes together.”