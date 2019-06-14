‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’: The heartbreak that comes with gentrification

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” is a film about a friendship, a family, a house, a city, and its community. San Francisco serves as a stand-in for cities across the country undergoing gentrification.
The film, which won two prizes at the Sundance Film Festival, captures the deep sense of loss that overcomes families who are pushed from their homes and stripped of their communal experience.
It’s another installment in the recent wave of films out of the Bay Area made by people of color — about people of color.
Host Mark Olsen talks with colleagues Gerrick Kennedy, Justin Chang and Jen Yamato.
Later on, Olsen talks about "Late Night" with critic Kenneth Turan and film editor Geoff Berkshire. What's the future for this kind of smart, charming mid-level gem in a streaming world? Will they continue to fill up theaters?