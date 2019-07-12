What’s on TV, July 14-20: Gina Torres in ‘Pearson,’ the moon landing, the bio-pic ‘Stan & Ollie’ and more

SUNDAY
The new docu-series “Blue Sky Metropolis” charts the rise of the aerospace industry right here in sunny Southern California. 8 p.m. KCET
The car-crazy series “Top Gear” revs up for another season. With Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness. 8 p.m. BBC America
Purported cases of alien abduction are probed in the new special “UFOs: Dangerous Encounters Exposed.” 8 p.m. History Channel
He snores, but that’s the least of her problems in the new TV movie “In Bed With a Killer.” With Jennifer Taylor and Ryan Patrick Shanahan. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The mystery drama “Grantchester” is back with new episodes on “Masterpiece.” With James Norton and Robson Green. 9 p.m. KOCE
Nat Geo’s seventh annual “Sharkfest” commences with “When Sharks Attack” and “Cannibal Sharks.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
“Sweetbitter,” the drama set in a high-end Manhattan restaurant, serves up a second season. Ella Purnel stars. 9 and 9:28 p.m. Starz
The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission is marked in the new special “Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes.” 10 p.m. History Channel
MONDAY
Detectives tackle more murders most foul as the police procedural “London Kills” begins a second season. Any time, Acorn TV
To vape or not to vape? The new docu-special “Vaporized: America’s E-Cigarette Addiction” weighs the benefits and risks of electronic cigarettes. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
You can have your cake and eat it too, but you might not want to after watching new episodes of the competition series “Worst Bakers in America.” 9 p.m Food Network
Airing on “POV,” the new documentary “Bisbee ’17” uses dramatic reenactments to tell of the cruel fate that befell 1,200 immigrant workers in an Arizona mining town in 1917. 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
“Stranger Things’ ” David Harbour meets Mary Shelley’s famous creation in the new mockumentary “Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein.” Anytime, Netflix
In the year 2199... A young woman (Priscilla Quintana) trains to defend Earth against all enemies extraterrestrial and otherwise in the new sci-fi action drama “Pandora.” 8 p.m. The CW
Can you feel the cross-promotion tonight? “The Lion King: Can You Feel the Love Tonight With Robin Roberts” offers a sneak peak at Disney’s new CGI remake of its 1994 animated musical. 8 p.m. ABC
A double murder at the home of an upper-middle-class family in India is investigated in the new two-part true-crime documentary “Behind Closed Doors.” 8 p.m. HBO; concludes Wed., 8 p.m.
The new special “JFK Jr: The Final Year” remembers the scion of a political dynasty whose life was tragically cut short in a plane crash two decades ago. 9 p.m. A&E
They’re up at the crack of dawn — the dawn of civilization, that is — in the new animated sitcom “Human Discoveries.” With the voices of Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron. 9 p.m. Facebook Watch
Another fine mess: Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly portray legendary comedy duo Laurel & Hardy in the 2018 bio-drama “Stan & Ollie.” 9:55 p.m. Starz
“Man on the Moon: A CBS News Special” revisits revered TV news anchor Walter Cronkite’s coverage of the 1969 lunar landing. 10 p.m. CBS
WEDNESDAY
The new special “8 Days: To the Moon and Back” uses rare audio and film footage for a you-are-there re-creation of the Apollo 11 mission. 9 p.m. KOCE
Gabriel Macht, Katherine Heigl, et al., suit up for a ninth and final season of the legal drama “Suits.” 9 p.m. USA
Speaking of “Suits,” former cast member Gina Torres takes her disbarred-lawyer character from that series over to the new Chicago-set spinoff “Pearson.” 10 p.m. USA
THURSDAY
Life is not so sweet for “The Suite Life’s” Brenda Song when she becomes the target of a “Secret Obsession” in this new thriller. With “24’s” Dennis Haysbert. Anytime, Netflix
“Flip or Flop’s” Christina Anstead helps an engaged couple feather their little love nest in the first-season finale of “Christina on the Coast.” 9 p.m. HGTV
Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey and other stars sing the praises of Jermaine Dupri and his record label in the new special “Power, Influence & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def.” 10 p.m. WE
FRIDAY
Pro football’s Carolina Panthers take the field for a new season of the sports docu-series “All or Nothing.” Anytime, Amazon
The makeover series “Queer Eye” is back with a fresh batch of episodes. Anytime, Netflix
Chuck D, Mike D and LL Cool J wax nostalgic about Def Jam Records with label founder Rick Rubin on a new episode of the docu-series “Shangri-La.” 9 p.m. Showtime
The 2018 documentary “Wonders of the Moon” traces our nearest celestial neighbor’s influence over time, tide, etc., here on Earth. 10 p.m. BBC America
The dark days of Ireland’s Great Famine are recalled in the 2018 revenge tale “Black ’47.” With James Frecheville, Jim Broadbent and Hugo Weaving. 10 p.m. Showtime
William … Shatner is your … guide to … “The UnXplained” in this new series in the vein of “In Search of” and “Unsolved Mysteries.” 10 p.m. History Channel
Your favorite interplanetary bounty hunters are back for a fifth and final season of the action drama “Killjoys.” With Hannah John-Kamen. 10 p.m. Syfy
Tip your servers and try the veal, the stand-up showcase “This Week at the Comedy Cellar” is back for a second season. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
SATURDAY
The new special “Apollo: The Forgotten Films” also commemorates the 1969 moon landing. 8 p.m. Discovery Channel
Have helmet, will travel: Ryan Gosling portrays Apollo 11 mission commander Neil Armstrong in director Damien Chazelle’s 2018 historical drama “First Man.” Claire Foy (“The Crown”) also stars. 8 p.m. HBO
“The Madam of Purity Falls” runs a suburban escort service, much to her neighbor’s chagrin, in this new thriller. With Olivia d’Abo and Kristanna Loken. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The long-running reality series “Restaurant: Impossible” and “Say Yes to the Dress” return with new episodes. 9 p.m. Food Network; 9 p.m. TLC
