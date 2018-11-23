TV This Week, Nov. 25-Dec. 1: 'Dirty John,' 'A Very Nutty Christmas' and more

SUNDAY
No whammy! A new “Cover Story” retells the tale of a contestant who gamed the system and made big bucks on the vintage game show “Press Your Luck.” 7 p.m. GSN
Singers Faith Evans and Erykah Badu are feted at the “2018 Soul Train Awards.” Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold host the festivities in Las Vegas. 8 p.m. BET, VH1
Candace Cameron Bure gets in step with the holidays in the new TV movie “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas.” With Luke MacFarlane. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
A songwriter (Tatyana Ali) makes beautiful music with an old beau in the new TV movie “Jingle Belle.” With Obba Babatunde, Loretta Devine, Tempestt Bledsoe and Keshia Knight Pulliam. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The new nature special “The Flood” surveys the flora and fauna of Botswana’s fertile Okavango Delta. 8 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Revisit the Iran-Contra affair on a new episode of the docu-series “Enemies: The President, Justice & the FBI.” 8 p.m. Showtime
A political consultant (Kali Hawk) cannot tell a lie in the new TV movie “The Truth About Christmas.” With Damon Dayoub. 9 p.m. Freeform
He done her wrong: “Dirty John” is a cruel conman who takes advantage of a lonely divorcée in this new drama series starring Eric Bana and Connie Britton and based on the popular L.A. Times’ true-crime podcast. With Jean Smart and Juno Temple. 10 p.m. Bravo
Faith and begorrah! A woman finds “Christmas Perfection” in an Irish village in this new fantasy movie. With Caitlin Thompson and James Henri-Thomas. 10 p.m. Lifetime
MONDAY
All is merry and bright as “The Great Christmas Light Fight” returns a sixth season. With judges Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak. 8 p.m. ABC
Reporters tell how they broke the story of a global corruption scandal in “Deep Web” filmmaker Alex Winter’s new documentary “The Panama Papers.” 9 p.m. Epix
“The Truth About Killer Robots” is they’re going to take your job, crash your driverless car and probably overcook your steak, as detailed in filmmaker Maxim Pozdorovkin’s new documentary. 10 p.m. HBO
TUESDAY
Two off-color comics share the stage in the new standup special “Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel.” Any time, Netflix
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” had a very shiny nose, and if you ever saw it, then you’ve probably already seen this classic stop motion-animated special. 8 p.m. CBS
The family drama “This Is Us” offers its fall finale. With Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown. 9 p.m. NBC
The unscripted series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” returns for a third season. 9 p.m. A&E
Former “Daily Show” correspondent Hasan Minhaj and company assemble for sketches and stand-up in “Goatface: A Comedy Special.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central
I fought the law and the law won, because the police had body cameras like in the new true-crime series “Body Cam.” 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
Host Adam Conover sets his sights on the gun-control debate on a new “Adam Ruins Everything.” 10 p.m. TruTV
Former members of a secretive religious sect in North Carolina share their stories in the new docu-series “The Devil Next Door.” 10 p.m. A&E
WEDNESDAY
The new pledge-drive special “Paul Simon’s Concert in the Park” revisits a performance by the singer-songwriter and his backing band in New York City’s Central Park in 1991. 7 p.m. KOCE
Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall, John Legend, Martina McBride, Pentatonix and Kellie Pickler will troll the ancient yuletide carol as part of the 86th annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.” 8 p.m. NBC
With threshing oar: The historical drama “Vikings” returns with new episodes. Clive Standen and Jonathan Rhys Meyers star. 9 p.m. History Channel
The aforementioned John Legend and his better half, supermodel Chrissy Teigen, are your hosts for “A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy.” 10 p.m. NBC
THURSDAY
Nature — or rather, plastic — finds a way in the two-part, kid-friendly animated tale “Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
Blythe Danner reprises her role as Will’s (Eric McCormack) mom on a new “Will & Grace.” 9 p.m. NBC
Feeling festive? Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, Brett Eldredge, Andrea Bocelli, Jordan Fisher and Aloe Blacc will be in the new special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.” 9 p.m. ABC
The procedural drama “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” offers its midseason finale. 10 p.m. NBC
FRIDAY
A cheerier tale from “Angela’s Ashes” author Frank McCourt is told in the family-friendly animated tale “Angela’s Christmas.” Any time, Netflix
Last year’s holiday hit “A Christmas Prince” begets a sequel, “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.” With returning stars Rose McIver and Ben Lamb. Any time, Netflix
A jazzy Canadian hits the road in “Michael Bublé: Tour Stop 148” on a new “Great Performances.” 8 p.m. KOCE
“Sabrina’s” Melissa Joan Hart hooks up with “7th Heaven’s” Barry Watson for “A Very Nutty Christmas” in this new romantic TV movie. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn don their gay apparel, joined by Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon, for the 2017 comedy sequel “A Bad Moms Christmas.” 9 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
The new special “Disney Parks Presents a 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party” features performances by Disney Channel stars including Booboo Stewart, Kylee Russell and Sadie Stanley. 8 p.m. Disney Channel
A dating-app developer (Jen Lilley) gets a taste of her own medicine in the new TV movie “Mingle All the Way.” With Brant Daugherty. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Let’s get ready to rumble! Dwayne Johnson and his buddy, a supersized gorilla, go on a “Rampage” in this effects-laden 2018 adaption of the hit video game. 8 p.m. HBO
A single mom mixes it up with a single dad for “A Twist of Christmas” in this new TV movie. With Vanessa Lachey and Brendon Zub. 8 p.m. Lifetime
“They Fight” in this 2018 sports doc about an ex-convict who starts an after-school boxing program for teens in an underprivileged Washington, D.C., neighborhood. 9 p.m. FSN
