How Andy Cohen taught ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ showrunner Deirdre Connolly to roll with the punches

Andy actually loves a live TV crisis. It is very energizing to him. There was this moment a little bit early on, and my reaction was like, "Oh my God, the sky is falling." Because he gave Patti LaBelle a plate of crabs, and our lighting guy tried to do a lighting cue, but for whatever reason, all the lights went out except for this weird light that shone on the crabs themselves. And I was like, "Oh my God, we’ve got to go to break. This is a disaster. We're in the darkness." And Andy was like, "Did the lights just go out? Oh my God, what's happening? This is amazing," you know? And I thought, how funny and unique to respond to it that way. It made me think, there's really no real crisis that could happen, because it's live TV. That's why people are watching. Watching the polished stuff as well as the things that go wrong is what makes live TV live TV, you know? So it was kind of a good lesson for me to actually relax a little bit and just think, "You know what, roll with it.”