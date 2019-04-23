Sharon Horgan says goodbye to her personal ‘Catastrophe’ as the series wraps

For Sharon Horgan, the process of saying goodbye to "Catastrophe" isn't something she has gotten around to just yet.
The all-too-real relationship comedy, in which she stars opposite co-creator Rob Delaney, wrapped its four-season run in America last month on Amazon Prime — not long after the show's farewell in the U.K. But with all the chatter she's had to do about the ambiguous series finale and various rounds of press, it doesn't feel over.
"It still feels like it's in my life," Horgan said when she stopped by the L.A. Times video studio. "I think I'm sort of delaying the inevitable period of feeling down now that it's done. I'll be grieving for a while."
She's hardly alone.
The show that began with the unlikely coupling of an American advertising executive (Delaney) and an Irish schoolteacher (Horgan), who find themselves diving head first into parenthood and marriage after some casual hooking up, has been praised by critics for its unfiltered and nuanced portrait of a relationship navigating all the stresses of adulthood.
In the series finale, main characters Sharon and Rob are at a crossroads in their relationship. Sharon discovers she is pregnant for a third time, and Rob, grieving the death of his mother, wants to take a job in the U.S. It leads to a particularly brutal fight in which Rob blows up at Sharon and unleashes his pent-up frustrations.
"I remember when we were doing that scene, being really upset to be told, 'I don't like you,' " Horgan recalled. "She needs him so badly. At that point, her dad is dead, and her brother lives in Spain, and her mom has a new fella. She's not a super sociable person. She has a couple of friends and those things kind of drift … having [Rob] say, 'I don't like you,' it's pretty tough."
After making up the next day during a stop at a New England beach, the show closes with the two of them swimming out at sea while their kids sleep in the car.
Horgan said getting the characters to America was something she'd wanted to do for a long time.
"Every time we'd write a season, I'd be like, 'Let's go to America!' And there was never any budget," Horgan said. "I kind of always wanted to sort of flip it and see [Sharon] in that [fish-out-of-water] situation of his — or that he had been in for the past four seasons. But, yeah, it was something we always wanted to do."
Horgan also talked about writing the death of Carrie Fisher, who played Delaney's mom, into the show's finale, and she shared her thoughts on the current standoff between the Writers Guild and talent agencies.
Check out the full conversation in the video below:
