Luke Perry discussed returning to TV on ‘Riverdale’ at Comic-Con in 2016

“It's interesting that because we're not that happy all-American family. Archie's parents are separated and he lives with his dad,” Perry said. “We're the working-class side of Riverdale. We're the blue-collar guys: Andrews Construction. I'm a construction worker and it's me and my boy and we're going to figure it out together. And that's kind of neat because, traditionally in the comics, Archie came from a really happy family, everything was always great and apple pie in the window and all that stuff and it ain’t like that here.”