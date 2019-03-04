Luke Perry remembered: ‘a character actor in the body of a heartthrob’

Fans and costars of “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Luke Perry paid tribute to the actor on Monday following his unexpected death.
Most were shocked and heartbroken upon learning that the 52-year-old died after suffering a massive stroke last week, but many, including actor Seth Green, remembered the character actor warmly as a gracious, generous person who stayed “decent in a swirl of crazy.”
“Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years,” Ian Ziering, Perry’s “Beverly Hills, 90210” costar, wrote in an online tribute shortly after the news spread. “May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind.”
Here’s a taste of what others had to say about Perry’s legacy: