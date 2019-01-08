Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Good Trouble' on Freeform

SERIES
NCIS The secretary of Defense (Mitch Pileggi) shuts down Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) murder investigation and demands that McGee and Torres (Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama) be arrested in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Conners When Dan (John Goodman) gets injured covering D.J.'s (Michael Fishman) vending machine route, the decision to sue the company could cost D.J. his job. Laurie Metcalf, Alicia Goranson and Sara Gilbert also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. DNA detective Gates has answers for Andy Samberg (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and “Game of Thrones” fantasy novelist George R.R. Martin to some long-standing mysteries in their family trees in the season premiere. Marisa Tomei, Felicity Huffman, Laura Linney, S. Epatha Merkerson, Christiane Amanpour and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) will be featured in future episodes. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Good Trouble This spinoff of “The Fosters” finds Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez reprising their roles as Callie and Mariana Adams Foster, who are entering the next phase of their lives. In the premiere, the pair moves to downtown Los Angeles. Roger Bart, Tommy Martinez, Sherry Cola and Zuri Adele costar. 8 p.m. Freeform
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club This new unscripted series follows the former child star as she expands her business with Lohan Beach House, a new club in Mykonos, Greece. 8 p.m. MTV
The Kids Are Alright The Cleary boys (Sam Straley, Jack Gore, Caleb Foote, Sawyer Barth, Christopher Paul Richards, Andy Walken and Santino Barnard) are desperate to hear Peggy (Mary McCormack) say she loves them. Michael Cudlitz also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
FBI A judge and her daughter are killed after she sentences a man to life in prison. Special agents Bell and Zidan (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) search for the killer in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) takes Jack and Diane (Miles Brown, Marsai Martin) on a camping trip for school but soon hatches a plan for them to escape to a fancy hotel. 9 p.m. ABC
We'll Meet Again In the season finale, “The Fight for Women's Rights,” one of the first female commercial pilots hopes to thank her mentor, and an advocate hopes to find the woman who gave her the inspiration to join a movement for equal rights. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
NCIS: New Orleans Determined to avenge the death of someone who had been close to them, Pride and Lasalle (Scott Bakula, Lucas Black) hatch a plan they hope will lead them to take down a secret and deadly gang whose members once worked for intelligence agencies. Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan and CCH Pounder also star. 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam NBC’s new hit medical drama returns, picking up the action after a shocking mid-season finale. Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman and Lisa Hare star. 10 p.m. NBC
The Rookie Officer Bradford's (Eric Winter) wife is found shot, clinging to life, in this new episode of the police drama. Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz and Richard T. Jones star. 10 p.m. ABC
Project Blue Book Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis is an executive producer on this new drama based on actual government investigations into UFOs and related phenomena by the Air Force from 1952 to 1969. In the premiere, the Air Force recruits an astrophysicist (Aiden Gillen) to join Project Blue Book. Michael Malarkey also stars. 10 p.m. History
Legend Hunter This new documentary miniseries follows wildlife biologist and explorer Pat Spain as he seeks answers to a variety of unsolved riddles, using his scientific expertise and cutting-edge technology in his investigations. The premiere reopens the Lizzie Borden murder case. 10 p.m. Travel
Adam Ruins Everything In the season premiere, skeptic Adam Conover looks at the avocado trade's relationship to drug cartels, then considers the influence of “Big Pork” in making bacon popular. 10 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
USS Indianapolis: The Final Chapter The wreck of the heavy cruiser, which sank during World War II after completing its mission to deliver the atomic bomb that was dropped over Hiroshima, is discovered in the Philippine Sea at a depth of 18,000 feet. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Brian Cooley; Regina King; author Brad Meltzer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jeff Kinney; Devon Still; Leah Still; Terry Crews; Marco Borges. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jamie Oliver; Marie Kondo; the cast of “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club”; Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Sparks coach Derek Fisher; Michael Cudlitz; John David Washington; Max Martini.(N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Allison Williams (“A Series of Unfortunate Events”); Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“The Passage”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Roy Wood Jr. (“No One Loves You”); fitness trainer Shaun T. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Joey Fatone (“Common Knowledge”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Social media may be making “bridezillas” worse; boosting happiness. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Ken Jeong; life coach Mike Bayer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Rachel Lindsay (“The Bachelorette”); Kim Gravel; author Venus Nicolino; (“Bad Advice”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Donnie Wahlberg. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Two former members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”); Saoirse Ronan. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A mother tricks everyone to believe that her child is chronically sick; the best natural diuretics. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andy Samberg; Alfonso Cuarón; Dan & Shay perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keegan-Michael Key; Josh Hutcherson; Jamie Oliver. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Rami Malek; Mary McCormack; Morgxn; Walk the Moon. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ken Jeong; Brian Tyree Henry; H.E.R. performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Neil Patrick Harris; Alessia Cara; Charlie Hall. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Clippers host the Charlotte Hornets, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Jan. 6 - 12, 2019, in PDF format