Thursday's TV highlights: 'Young Sheldon' on CBS

By
Jan 16, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Another scientist (Ed Begley, Jr.) center, has his eyes on Meemaw (Annie Potts) in a new episode of "Young Sheldon" on CBS. With Wallace Shawn. (Darren Michaels / CBS)
SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Sheldon and Amy (Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik) are thrilled when their super asymmetry theory is proven by two physicists (Sean Astin and Kal Penn), until they try to kick Amy off the Nobel nomination in this new episode. Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Supernatural Michael (Christian Keyes) retakes control of Dean (Jensen Ackles) as his army of monsters continue to move in while Sam (Jared Padalecki) devises a plan to stop him before anyone else dies. 8 p.m. KTLA

Top Chef Lena Waithe (“Ready Player One”) challenges the chefs to make a Kentucky dish known as the Hot Brown. 8 p.m. Bravo

Young Sheldon Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) realizes he has a rival (Ed Begley, Jr.) for Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) affection. Also, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) tries to build an unregulated nuclear reactor. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Christy and Bonnie (Anna Faris, Allison Janney) are suspicious when Adam’ (William Fichtner) best friend (Bradley Whitford) returns, insisting he’s a changed man. 9 p.m. CBS

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake and Charles (Andy Samberg, Joe Lo Truglio) investigate a cold case from the 1980s that belonged to Hitchcock and Scully (Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller). Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero also star. 9 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things This ensemble drama moves into a new timeslot as it returns for with a midseason premiere in which Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) gets troubling news. Grace Park, James Roday and Allison Miller also star. 9 p.m. ABC

The Orville Capt. Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) is trapped behind enemy lines when he crash-lands on a mysterious planet. Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes and Penny Johnson Jerald also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Lip Sync Battle The “Queer Eye” five are featured in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Paramount

Fam When they learn that Clem (Nina Dobrev) doesn’t plan to invite her father (Gary Cole) to the wedding, Rose and Walt (Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brian Stokes Mitchell) urge her to invite him her to their home for dinner in a new episode. Tone Bell and Odessa Adlon also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sonequa Martin-Green. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sarah Paulson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Scott Grimes (“The Orville”); Marie Kondo (“The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up”); Colgate Thirteen performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sarah Paulson (“Glass”); Regina Hall (“Black Monday”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Don Cheadle and Regina Hall. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Howie Mandel (“Deal or No Deal”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real DeRay Davis. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Ear-pinning and scar removal live; aftershave balm as primer under makeup; probiotic toothpaste. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Nina Dobrev. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Bela Gandhi. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Joey Fatone (“Common Knowledge”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil Leaders of a group to help women who have depression accuse each other of cyber bullying. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gwyneth Paltrow; Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show DNA technology leads police to a suspected killer more than 45 years after a woman’s death. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 11:30 p.m. KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Don Cheadle. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sarah Paulson; rapper Killer Mike; Future performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Regina King; Jon Bernthal; Juanes performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Vanessa Hudgens; Andrew Rannells. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Strahan; Penn & Teller; Guster performs; Jason McGerr performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Indiana Pacers, 4 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:30 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

