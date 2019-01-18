Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Escaping the Madhouse' and 'Dynasties'

College Basketball UCLA at USC, 1 p.m. CBS. Also: Florida at Georgia, 9 a.m. CBS; Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 a.m. ESPN; North Carolina at Miami, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Richmond at Davidson, 9:30 a.m. NBCSP; Cincinnati at Wichita State, 11 a.m. CBS; Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m. Fox; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 11 a.m. KDOC; Kansas at West Virginia, 11 a.m. ESPN; Alabama at Tennessee, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Rhode Island at La Salle, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; Louisville at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m. KDOC; Kentucky at Auburn, 1 p.m. ESPN; TCU at Kansas State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m. FS Prime; Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m. SportsNet; St. John's at Butler, 1:30 p.m. Fox; Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; Virginia at Duke, 3 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech at Baylor, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Massachusetts at VCU, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; DePaul at Seton Hall, 5 p.m. FS1