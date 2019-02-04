Monday's TV highlights: 'Man With a Plan' on CBS

SERIES
The Neighborhood Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) reluctantly invites Dave (Max Greenfield) to join his guys’ night at home with Malcolm and Marty (Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears), while Gemma and Tina (Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold) take a girls’ trip to Vegas in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
Arrow This show’s 150th episode assumes the format of a documentary (narrated by Kelsey Grammer) with a camera crew following Oliver (Stephen Amell), Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and the rest of Team Arrow and talking about their past lives as vigilantes. Jack Moore guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Resident Conrad, Kit, Mina and the Raptor (Matt Czuchry, Jane Leeves, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Malcolm-Jamal Warner) work to save the life of a med student who needs a triple-organ transplant in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) tries to make Andi (Liza Snyder) feel more welcome at the office. Also, Lowell (Matt Cook) has been hiding a life-changing secret. Kevin Nealon, Kelly Rocha and Stacy Keach also star in the season premiere. 8:30 p.m. CBS
The Passage Trying to protect Amy (Saniyya Sidney), Brad (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) convinces Lear and Sykes (Henry Ian Cusick, Caroline Chikezie) to allow them to go outside the facility for exercise breaks in this new episode. McKinley Belcher III and Jamie McShane also star. 9 p.m. Fox
I am the Night As soon as she arrives in Los Angeles, Fauna (India Eisley) immediately starts trying to track down estranged members of her family, including her enigmatic grandfather (Jefferson Mays), in this new episode. Chris Pine stars with Dale Dickey and Jay Paulson. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT
Manifest Michaela and Ben (Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas) try to figure out what Zeke’s (Matt Long) return means in the bigger picture, while Cal (Jack Messina) has another ominous calling and is nervous to connect with Zeke in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens A new episode titled “Black Memorabilia” documents people who collect, reproduce and use racially themed items that depict characters and situations from life in the Old South. 10 and 11 p.m. KOCE
Elvis Goes There In this new four-episode series, journalist and longtime NPR movie critic Elvis Mitchell travels with prominent filmmakers to places around the world where they found inspiration for their work. The premiere takes him to London with director Paul Feig, who describes how that city played a role in the evolution of his career. 10 p.m. EPIX
MOVIES
Incarnate A wheelchair-bound exorcist (Aaron Eckhart) is recruited by a Vatican emissary (Carice van Houten) to tap into the subconscious mind of a tormented boy (David Mazouz) in order to free him from demonic possession in this 2016 supernatural horror thriller. Catalina Sandino Moreno, Keir O’Donnell and Matt Nabel also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Roger McNamee; Charisse Jones; H.E.R. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot; Julia Sweeney; figure skater Adam Rippon. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Taraji P. Henson (“What Men Want”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Phoebe Robinson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real B2K (“The Millennium Tour”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real B2K (“The Millennium Tour”). (N) 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve A bus driver saves a toddler; how to spot eternal bachelors and cheaters; Dr. Gladys West. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Buddy Valastro (“Cake Boss”) and John Colaneri (“The Cousins”) try to break world records. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Alec Baldwin; Carli Peace. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A man who says he knows who killed JonBenét Ramsey claims he has confession letters and recordings. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Female presidential candidates; women and the draft. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Colin Quinn. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jeff Goldblum. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Christoph Waltz; professional golfer Rory McIlroy. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Laura Dern; director Alfonso Cuarón; Beck performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Justina Machado; Marlon James; Tucker Rule performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Alex Mendez; Cari Champion; Harley Quinn Smith. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. FS Prime
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Feb. 2 - 9, 2019, in PDF format