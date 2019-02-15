Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Love, Romance & Chocolate' on Hallmark

SERIES
Riviera Georgina (Julia Stiles) learns that Constantine’s (Anthony LaPaglia) dealings are being investigated by Interpol, while Irina (Lena Olin) makes a deal with a prominent underworld figure. 7 p.m. OVA
Saturday Night Live Don Cheadle hosts with musical guest Gary Clark Jr. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Ransom Eric (Luke Roberts) and the team are brought in to negotiate a payoff when a man is murdered and the killer threatens to kill his wife in the season premiere of the crime drama. Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Planet Earth: Dynasties This nature series about family dynamics in the wild wraps up its first season with an episode devoted to a colony of emperor penguins, who gather in Atka Bay on the coast of Antarctica after three months of hearty feeding at sea. 9 p.m. BBC America, AMC, IFC and Sundance
48 Hours This gripping new episode of the newsmagazine series is an in-depth exploration of the July 2018 shooting and standoff at a Trader Joe’s market in Silver Lake. Some held hostage by the gunman are interviewed. Los Angeles Times crime reporter Richard Winton narrates. 10 p.m. CBS
Ed Stafford: First Man Out In Kazakhstan, where he’s taking on an ex-South Korean special forces soldier, Stafford winds up marooned in a natural maze. 10 p.m. Discovery
SPECIALS
Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You This new documentary tells the story of singer Olivia Newton-John’s personal and professional journey through more than five decades, including her multiple battles with cancer and her intense fight to survive. 8 p.m. Lifetime. That’s followed at 10 by “Biography Presents: The Olivia Newton-John Story.”
Oprah Winfrey Presents: SuperSoul Conversations Oprah Winfrey does one-on-one interviews with Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther”), Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas). 8 p.m. OWN
MOVIES
Love, Romance & Chocolate A New York accountant (Lacey Chabert) is counting down the days until she and her boyfriend can enjoy a romantic getaway to Belgium for Valentine’s Day but is unexpectedly jilted. When she goes ahead with the trip alone, a friendly Belgian innkeeper (Brittany Bristow) introduces her to a renowned chocolatier (Will Kemp) who’s currently helping with a royal wedding in this new TV romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Midnight Sun Adapted from a 2006 Japanese film of the same title, director Scott Speer’s 2018 romantic drama stars Bella Thorne as a teenager who suffers from a rare condition that prevents her from going out into the sunlight. A sensitive hunk (Patrick Schwarzenegger) falls for her after a series of nighttime dates but doesn’t know that she faces a grim future. Rob Riggle and Quinn Shephard also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Panel: Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.); Jennifer Granholm; Rick Santorum; Linda Chavez. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning George Washington’s love life; Melissa McCarthy; Dionne Warwick; searching for Coco De Mer. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Howard Schultz’s presidential aspirations; Amazon’s decision not to build in New York; sexism in data; Africa; bovine flatulence Bill Gates. Developments in AI for health: Daphne Koller. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)Author and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.) (“Beyond Charlottesville”). Panel: Rachael Bade, the Washington Post; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; Leslie Sanchez; Eugene Scott, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rush Limbaugh (“The Rush Limbaugh Show”). Panel: Marc Short; Katie Pavlich; author Bob Woodward (“Fear”); Charles Lane, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Bogus information; pro-Trump coverage of "national emergency;" journalist assaulted at Trump rally: Philip Bump, the Washington Post; Caitlin Dickerson, the New York Times; Liz Plank, Vox. Former acting FBI director's new book; Russia plot: Susan Hennessey; Julia Ioffe, GQ. Journalist arrested in the Philippines: Maria Ressa, Rappler. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Publisher Ben Domenech, for the Federalist; Beverly Hallberg; Philippe Reines; Mara Liasson, NPR; Cathy Areu, Catalina Magazine; Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Britt McHenry. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe; women who survived Boko Haram abduction. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Basketball UCLA visits Stanford, 7 p.m. ESPN2; Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 8 p.m. SPST; UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 9 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Maryland at Michigan, 9 a.m. Fox; North Carolina at Wake Forest, 9 a.m. KDOC; Clemson at Louisville, 9 a.m. ESPN; Oklahoma at TCU, 9 a.m. ESPN2; George Washington at Duquesne, 9 a.m. NBCSP; Oklahoma State at Texas, 10 a.m. CBS; Xavier at Providence, 11 a.m. Fox; Notre Dame at Virginia, 11 a.m. KDOC; Baylor at Texas Tech, 11 a.m. ESPN; Indiana at Minnesota, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Fordham at Rhode Island, 11 a.m. NBCSP; West Virginia at Kansas, 1 p.m. ESPN; Iowa State at Kansas State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; VCU at Dayton, 1 p.m. NBCSP; BYU at Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m. SportsNet; Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m. FS Prime; NC State at Duke, 3 p.m. ESPN; Memphis at UCF, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa at Rutgers, 3 p.m. FS1; Tennessee at Kentucky, 5 p.m. ESPN; Bradley at Illinois State, 5 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul at Butler, 5 p.m. FS1; Gonzaga at San Diego, 7 p.m. ESPN; Arizona State at Utah, 7 p.m. FS1
2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night NBA players participate in a skills challenge, a three-point contest and a slam dunk contest. 5 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Kings host the Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
