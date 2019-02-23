Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: Hallmark TV movie 'Love on the Menu'

SERIES
Riviera Georgina (Julia Stiles) searches for answers by trying to trace Constantine’s (Anthony LaPaglia) movements on the day of the explosion. Meanwhile, Christos’ (Dimitri Leonidas) behavior is out of control. 7 p.m. Ovation
Planet Earth: Dynasties This behind-the-scenes special episode documents the efforts filmmakers and crew made over four years to secure the breathtaking footage for stunning the wildlife series. 9 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards Independent filmmakers are honored in the only awards show held on a beach. Aubrey Plaza hosts the event held annually the night before the Oscars. 5 p.m. and midnight IFC
MOVIES
Love on the Menu A handsome chef and restaurateur (Kavan Smith) is desperate to save his struggling restaurant, so he makes a deal with a frozen food executive (Autumn Reeser) whose ruthless boss wants to take over the eatery. Barbara Niven also stars in this new romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Who’s Stalking Me? Amanda (Chelsea Ricketts) has a difficult time moving on after she narrowly escapes death when an intruder breaks into her home, but a detective (Michael Welch) tries to help her feel less vulnerable by promising to keep an eye on her safety in this 2019 thriller. Shari Belafonte, Bryan Lillis and Cara Santana also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Slender Man French filmmaker Sylvain White drew from a popular urban myth for his 2018 supernatural horror film in which four bored young friends (Joey King, Jaz Sinclair, Julia Goldani Telles, Annalise Basso) conjure up the title creature (Javier Botet) of legend. 8 p.m. Starz
Breaking In Gabrielle Union stars in director James McTeigue’s 2018 thriller as a young woman who returns to her childhood home, along with her two children (Ajiona Alexus, Seth Carr), after the murder of her father, to get the property ready to be sold. Criminals looking for a fortune they believe is inside the home seize the house and threaten the kids. Billy Burke and Richard Cabral also star. 8:30 p.m. HBO
O.G. Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) stars as the former head of a prison gang who is now serving out the last days of a 24-year sentence in this 2018 prison drama filmed in an maximum-security facility with several real inmates and prison staff appearing as actors. Theothus Carter also stars 10 p.m. HBO
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Preet Bharara. Lisa Monaco. Panel: Mike Rogers; David Urban; Jen Psaki; Symone Sanders. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Aspiring actors use technology; “The Harvey Girls”; Angie Dickinson; Meridith Baer; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Venezuela: Carlos Vecchio, Venezuelan politician living in exile. Summit with North Korea; former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt; Susan Glasser; Stephen Hadley. Global warming: Author David Wallace-Wells (“The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.). Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.); Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.). C Catholic Church summit at the Vatican: Seth Doane. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Susan Page, USA Today; Jamal Simmons, Hill.TV; Edward Wong, the New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Former FBI Deputy Director author Andrew McCabe (“The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump”). Legal analysis: Dan Abrams; author Alan Dershowitz (“The Case against the Democratic House Impeaching Trump”). North Korea: Tom Bossert; Jung Pak, Brookings Institution; former Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson. Panel: Alex Castellanos; Chris Christie; Rachael Bade, the Washington Post; Patrick Gaspard, Open Society Foundations; former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.). (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. DNC chair Tom Perez. Genevieve Ryan, Real World Playbook. Panel: Karl Rove; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Josh Holmes; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Violent plot against journalists: Charles Blow, the New York Times; Jacob Weisberg, Slate; Mitra Kalita. Coverage of the Jussie Smollett story: John McWhorter, the Atlantic; LZ Granderson, Los Angeles Times. Remembering imprisoned journalists: Jennifer Egan, Pen America. Hollywood’s demise; Oscars; National Enquirer’s parent company: Barry Diller. CNN’s hiring of ex-Sessions spokeswoman: SE Cupp; David Folkenflik, NPR. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway, the Federalist; Sara Fischer, Axios Media; Richard Fowler; Charlie Gasparino; Jessica Tarlov; Katherine Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes David Kessler; an American Muslim convert; the electric auto industry in China. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Basketball Oregon at UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Marquette at Providence, 9 a.m. Fox; Virginia at Louisville, 9 a.m. KDOC; Tennessee at LSU, 9 a.m. ESPN; Boston College at Clemson, 9 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Auburn at Kentucky, 10:30 a.m. CBS; Ohio State at Maryland, 11 a.m. ESPN; Iowa State at TCU, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Georgia Tech at Miami, 11 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Georgetown at Creighton, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Florida State at North Carolina, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 12:30 p.m. SportsNet; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 1 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; Duke at Syracuse, 3 p.m. ESPN; South Florida at Houston, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas at Texas Tech, 5 p.m. ESPN; Memphis at Wichita State, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall at St. John's, 5 p.m. FS1; BYU at Gonzaga, 7 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Florida Panthers, 2 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Pittsburgh Penguins versus the Philadelphia Flyers, 5 p.m. NBC; the Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4 p.m. SportsNet; the Houston Rockets visit the Golden State Warriors, 5:30 p.m. ABC
MLS Soccer The Colorado Rapids visit LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. SportsNet
