Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: Hallmark TV movie 'Love on the Menu'

College Basketball Oregon at UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Marquette at Providence, 9 a.m. Fox; Virginia at Louisville, 9 a.m. KDOC; Tennessee at LSU, 9 a.m. ESPN; Boston College at Clemson, 9 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Auburn at Kentucky, 10:30 a.m. CBS; Ohio State at Maryland, 11 a.m. ESPN; Iowa State at TCU, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Georgia Tech at Miami, 11 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Georgetown at Creighton, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Florida State at North Carolina, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 12:30 p.m. SportsNet; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 1 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; Duke at Syracuse, 3 p.m. ESPN; South Florida at Houston, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas at Texas Tech, 5 p.m. ESPN; Memphis at Wichita State, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall at St. John's, 5 p.m. FS1; BYU at Gonzaga, 7 p.m. ESPN