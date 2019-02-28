Thursday’s TV highlights: ‘Fam’ on CBS

SERIES
Grey’s Anatomy Now in its 15th season, the 332nd episode makes this the longest-running medical drama in television history. Jackson (Jesse Williams) throws a party to celebrate Catherine’s (guest star Debbie Allen) surgery and thank everyone who helped save her, but nothing goes according to his plan. Justin Chambers, Camilla Luddington and Ellen Pompeo star, with guest star Lindsay Wagner. 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham Bullock’s (Donal Logue) past comes back to haunt him when he and Gordon (Ben McKenzie) investigate two murders at Sirens, while Bruce and Alfred (David Mazouz, Sean Pertwee) explore tunnels beneath the city. 8 p.m. Fox
Top Chef In China, the chefs travel to the territory of Macau, where Graham Elliot, who has a restaurant in Macau, introduces them to a market full of fascinating ingredients and challenges. 8 p.m. Bravo
Siren Dale (Gil Birmingham) struggles to manage the fallout from Maddie and Ryn’s (Fola Evans-Akingbola, Eline Powell) encounter with the man from Susan’s (Garcelle Beauvais) past, while Katrina (Aylya Marzolf) keeps trying to unite the mermaid pack behind her. Alex Roe also stars in a new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake and Amy (Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero) investigate a difficult “he said, she said” case, while Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) becomes suspicious after hearing that his arch nemesis died in a prison transport accident, in a new episode of the police comedy. 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies When the urn goes missing, Alaric and Hope (Matthew Davis, Danielle Rose Russell) hit the road with Josie and Lizzie (Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd), and others, in a desperate rush to find it before the next creature from Malivore arrives, in a new episode of the supernatural drama. 9 p.m. KTLA
A Million Little Things With questions lingering around Jon's death, his loved ones try to move on, in the drama’s season finale. 9 p.m. ABC
The Orville The two-part story arc on Isaac’s (Mark Jackson) home planet concludes. Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki and Penny Johnson Jerald also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Lip Sync Battle Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”) takes on Brandon Micheal Hall (“God Friended Me”). 9 p.m. Paramount
RuPaul’s Drag Race Miley Cyrus goes undercover in the workroom to spy on the new cast of contestants in a new episode of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. VH1
Fam When Shannon’s (Odessa Adlon) bad-to-the-bone ex-boyfriend (guest star Peter Sudarso) reenters her life, Clem (Nina Dobrev) is deeply concerned that all her sister’s positive changes will be swept away by old behavior. Tone Bell also stars in a new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS
How to Get Away With Murder Annalise (Viola Davis) and her team need to find out the truth before they’re found out in the drama’s season finale. 10 p.m. ABC
Broad City Ilana and Abbi (Ilana Glazer. Abbi Jacobson) meet Ilana’s relative, who is a Holocaust survivor, and take him to a drag brunch in this new episode. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Better Things Sam and Max (Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison) go on a trip in the season premiere of this off-beat family comedy. Hannah Alligood also stars. 10 p.m. FX
The Other Two Chase (Case Walker) shoots a new music video that pushes the envelope a bit more than Pat (Molly Shannon) likes. Drew Tarver, Helne Yorke and Ken Marino also star. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former commander of U.S. forces in Korea Gen. Vincent, U.S. Army; Nina Dobrev (“Fam”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Cleo Wade; Mark Bittman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Annette Bening; India Arie performs; “Grey’s Anatomy”; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; author Gary Sinise (“Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service”); Chloe Grace Moretz (“Greta”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Annette Bening (“Captain Marvel”); Nina Dobrev (“Fam”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Writer Bari Weiss; Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Remy Ma with Papoose and the Golden Child. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Checking up on favorite guests; post-pregnancy hair loss; ways to look more attractive, instantly. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Donny Osmond. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Jodie Sweetin (“Fuller House”), Diann Valentine and Jessica Vilchis (“California Live”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Ayesha Curry. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman says her 20-year-old son is a rageaholic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Patricia Arquette (“The Act”); “The Masked Dancer”; Sharon Van Etten performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Horrific stories and caught-on-tape moments of people terrorized by their neighbors. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10:30 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Gary Clark Jr. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (“Pen15”). (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Mulaney; Kevin Nealon; 2 Chainz; Marsha Ambrosius. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Ellen Pompeo; Zlatan Ibrahimović (LA Galaxy). (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Sedaris; J.K. Simmons; Jon Epcar with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Ben Barnes; Badflower performs; Rory Culkin. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball USC visits UCLA, 6 p.m. ESPN. Also, Xavier at St. John's, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Nebraska at Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN; Connecticut at Wichita State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Minnesota at Northwestern, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona at Oregon State, 6 p.m. FS1; Gonzaga at Pacific, 8 p.m. ESPN2; Washington at California, 8 p.m. FS1; Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m. SPST
NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Boston Bruins, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings host the Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m. FSN
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Feb. 24 - March 2, 2019, in PDF format