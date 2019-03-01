Friday's TV highlights: ‘Proven Innocent’ on Fox

SERIES
Fresh Off the Boat Eddie (Hudson Yang) begins dating Trent’s (Trevor Larcom) sister (Isabel Oliver Marcus), but that puts a strain on their friendship. Also, Evan (Ian Chen) fails his physical education test because he can’t run. Randall Park, Constance Wu and Forrest Wheeler also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Speechless The family comes together to help JJ (Micah Fowler) shoot a film at the last-minute for his college application. Minnie Driver, Mason Cook, John Ross Bowie, Kyla Kenedy and Cedric Yarbrough also star in this new episode of the social comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Cool Kids Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) neglects the guys when her best friend (Joanna Cassidy) comes to visit. David Alan Grier, Martin Mull and Leslie Jordan also star in this new episode of the geriatric comedy. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Proven Innocent Easy’s (Russell Hornsby) church recruits the team to retry the case of a man who had been convicted of murder at 14 with a coerced confession. Rachelle Lefevre, Riley Smith and Kelsey Grammer also star. 9 p.m. Fox
American Masters This new episode profiles singer and feminist activist Holly Near, who was a cast member in the original Broadway production of “Hair ”; was a part of the FTA (Free the Army) Tour in the 1970s; and helped found Redwood Records, an independent label dedicated to producing and promoting music by politically conscious artists from around the world. Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, Bonnie Raitt and Joan Baez are interviewed. 9 p.m. KOCE
Animal Cribs In the premiere of this new unscripted series, “Design Star” winner Antonio Ballatore helps a family who opened their home to neighborhood dogs create a backyard dog park with custom dog houses, a paddling pool and a structure of ramps and tunnels. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri opens a culinary tour of Louisiana’s Crescent City at a butcher shop that does a funky take on the Big Easy’s comfort food flavors. Then he visits a busy seafood spot that gets creative with its dishes, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
2 Dope Queens Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson wrap up their second season of this TV adaptation of their podcast. Keegan-Michael Key (“Key and Peele”) makes a guest appearance. 11 p.m. HBO
The Snowman This chilling 2017 British crime thriller stars Michael Fassbender as a troubled police inspector in Oslo, Norway, who begins to receive messages from a serial killer who uses snowmen as a macabre calling card. Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons and Val Kilmer also star. 7:55 p.m. Cinemax
Furlough Director Laurie Collyer’s 2018 comedy stars Tessa Thompson (“Westworld”) as a part-time guard at an upstate New York prison who will get a promotion if she successfully accompanies a tough, longtime inmate (Melissa Leo) on a sanctioned visit with her dying mother. La La Anthony and Whoopi Goldberg also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
CBS This Morning Author Andrew McCabe. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ride sharing vs. car rental; Ian Frisch; wardrobe items. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sarah Hyland; Weezer performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; the winner of (“The Unmasked Singer”); Tyrese and Cody Walker (“Fuel Fest”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan (“American Idol”); Kevin Nealon (“Man With a Plan”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Lydian Nadhaswaram (“The World’s Best”); NeNe Leakes. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Talk Chloë Grace Moretz; Ethan Peck. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray Tyler Perry (“A Madea Family Funeral”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil When she was a teenager a woman was involved in prostitution and was kidnapped and sex trafficked. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show The winner of “The Masked Singer”; John Mayer chats and performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Susan Lucci discusses symptoms that led her to discover her hidden heart condition. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week U.S./North Korean summit; congressional testimony of Michael Cohen: Carol Leonnig, the Washington Post; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Susan Page, USA Today; Manu Raju, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance); Heidi Hamilton, Dish Nation; former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (D-Los Angeles); Katrina vanden Heuvel, the Nation; author Stephen Cohen (“War with Russia”). (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ryan Seacrest; Jack Whitehall; Shin Lim. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
NBA Basketball The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Toronto Raptors, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SPST
NHL Hockey The Ducks host the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. FSN
