Monday’s TV highlights: ‘I Am the Night’ on TNT

SERIES
The Voice The blind auditions continue in this new episode of the unscripted singing competition. 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor Colton Underwood takes the final three women on overnight dates in Portugal. 8 p.m. ABC
Shadowhunters Simon (Alberto Rosende) tries to track down New York’s oldest vampire in this new episode of the supernatural series. Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) catches Kate (Grace Kaufman) sneaking back into the house at night in this new episode. Liza Snyder and Matt Cook also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Magnum P.I. Magnum (Jay Hernandez) tries to catch a killer, who may be praying on wealthy men using a dating app in this new episode of the rebooted action series. Perdita Weeks also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
The Passage Amy (Saniyya Sidney) experiences symptoms of the virus that indicate she is close to turning, so Brad (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) brings everyone together. 9 p.m. Fox
I Am the Night In the finale of this atmospheric mystery series Fauna (India Eisley) searches for a way to get back home after discovering what happened to Jimmy Lee (Golden Brooks). Chris Pine stars. 9 and 10:05 p.m. TNT
Paranormal 911 This new unscripted series tells stories of first responders who may have had unusual encounters. 9 p.m. Travel
The Enemy Within When a former CIA operative is murdered, Keaton (Morris Chestnut) enlists Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) to help recover valuable intel. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) is desperate to join the surgical team doing a dangerous tumor removal. 10 p.m. ABC
Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club Lohan recruits her close friend, Nico Tortorella, to help alleviate discord among the hosts by leading them in a full moon ceremony, but the plan backfires after the hosts use it as an opportunity to air their grievances. 10:02 p.m. MTV
SPECIALS
Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the subjects of the documentary “Leaving Neverland” (which concludes on HBO at 8 p.m.), and director Dan Reed discuss the film with Winfrey before an audience of survivors of sexual abuse and others whose lives have been impacted by it in this new special. 10 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
Inside My Heart Canadian filmmaker Debra Kellner’s 2018 documentary recounts the plight of three refugee families who were fled their war-torn countries with little more than the clothes on their backs. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York); Doug Jones; Emily Chang. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dog trainer Tamar Geller; Kristin Smith, Page Six TV. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kenan Thompson (“SNL”); Denise Richards (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Bari Weiss; Jay Inslee. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Doctors Celebrity trainer Alec Penix; therapy dog; sore throats. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk William H. Macy. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Frozen fish sticks and fillets; the measles outbreak. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Deon Cole. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Musicians Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas; mentalist Lior Suchard. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
College Basketball Virginia at Syracuse, 4 p.m. ESPN; Texas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN; Kansas State at TCU, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Clippers host the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime and SportsNet
