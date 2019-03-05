Tuesday's TV highlights: ‘The Flash’ on the CW

SERIES
The Voice Blind auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash When Gorilla Grodd (David Sobolov) attacks Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and friends team up with King Shark (David Hayter) and bring in Dr. Tanya Lamden (Zibby Allen) for help. Danielle Panabaker and Tom Cavanagh also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Bachelor Women from this season of the unscripted series reunite to confront one another and Colton Underwood in the traditional “The Women Tell All” episode airing the week before the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC
This Is Us The Big Three (Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley) graduate from high school. Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore also star in this new episode of the time-jumping series. 9 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico Liz (Jeanine Mason) takes matters into her own hands to protect herself and her loved ones after she uncovers a devastating secret about Rosa’s death. Sherri Saum and Riley Voelkel guest star in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Story of God With Morgan Freeman In the season premiere of this documentary series, host Morgan Freeman travels from Rome to the Jericho desert to explore the role the devil plays in various religions. 9 p.m. National Geographic
I Am Jazz Jeanette and Jazz travel to New York City in a new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. TLC
New Amsterdam Max (Ryan Eggold) starts to bond with other patients who are undergoing chemotherapy with him in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC
The Rookie After a prison bus crash, where some inmates suffered severe injuries while others took the opportunity to flee, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) tries to track down an escapee. 10 p.m. ABC
Project Blue Book Dr. Hynek (Aidan Gillen) opens a new case after a man arrives at Blue Book headquarters with this wife and takes hostages, claiming they were abducted by aliens. Michael Malarkey also stars in this new episode inspired by the incident that was made into the 1975 TV movie “The UFO Incident,” 10 p.m. History
At Home With Amy Sedaris Amy invites the winner of the Biggest Fan Essay Contest to co-host, and it soon becomes clear the competition’s winner is interested in more than co-hosting in this new episode. 10 p.m. TRU
Corporate After a national tragedy, everyone in the office competes to see who has the most incisive and heartfelt social media post. Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman, Anne Dudek and Adam Lustick star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Miracle Workers Craig (Daniel Radcliffe) helps God (Steve Buscemi) recruit a new prophet, while Sanjay (Karan Soni) goes on a mission to the basement to save Earth. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
MasterChef Celebrity Showdown In this new culinary special, famous chefs are paired with celebrities in a cooking competition to benefit their favorite charities. Up first, Gordon Ramsay is partnered with Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) against Christina Tosi and Jordana Brewster (“Lethal Weapon”). Also participating are Cheryl Hines (“Son of Zorn”), Trai Byers (“Empire”), and NeNe and Gregg Leakes. 8 p.m. Fox
MOVIES
Show Dogs A K-9 police dog (voice of Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and an FBI agent (Will Arnett) pose as a show dog and his trainer to infiltrate a prestigious dog show in Las Vegas, where they suspect an animal smuggling ring is operating, in this 2018 comedy from director Raja Gosnell. Natasha Lyonne also stars and the voice cast includes Jordin Sparks, RuPaul, Gabriel Iglesias, Shaquille O’Neal, Stanley Tucci and Alan Cumming. 8:30 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Julianne Moore; designer Diane von Furstenberg. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Travis Barker, Blink 182; Nicole Suydam, Goodwill of Orange County; Marla Tellez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianne Moore (“Gloria Bell”); Brandon Micheal Hall. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Katy Perry; Luke Bryan; Lionel Richie; Ryan Seacrest. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Tamar Braxton (“Celebrity Big Brother”); Dr. Evan Antin (“Evan Goes Wild”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Quincy Brown (“Star”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Judge Mary Chrzanowski (“Face the Truth”); spiked water; using music to beat the flu. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Avril Lavigne. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Quincy Brown (“Star”). (N) 1 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Sketches of some of confessed serial killer Sam Little’s victims may help to identify the women. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah A look back at notable local news stories, including a pet alligator in a nursing home. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Daniel Sloss. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kit Harington; Amber Tamblyn; Hozier performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Samuel L. Jackson; Camila Mendes; X Ambassadors perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Isla Fisher; Chiwetel Ejiofor; Jonas Brothers. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
College Basketball Xavier at Butler, 3 p.m. FS1; Wake Forest at Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN; Nebraska at Michigan State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Kentucky at Mississippi, 6 p.m. ESPN; Kansas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Nevada at Air Force, 8 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s Soccer 2019 SheBelieves Cup: United States versus Brazil, from Tampa, Fla., 5 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visits the Nashville Predators, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. FS Prime; the Kings host the Montreal Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. FSN
NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets visit the Toronto Raptors, 5 p.m. TNT; the Boston Celtics visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT
