Tuesday's TV highlights: ‘The Flash’ on the CW

Mar 04, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Danielle Panabaker and Tom Cavanagh star in a new episode of the superhero series "The Flash" on the CW. (Shane Harvey / the CW)

SERIES

The Voice Blind auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash When Gorilla Grodd (David Sobolov) attacks Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and friends team up with King Shark (David Hayter) and bring in Dr. Tanya Lamden (Zibby Allen) for help. Danielle Panabaker and Tom Cavanagh also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Bachelor Women from this season of the unscripted series reunite to confront one another and Colton Underwood in the traditional “The Women Tell All” episode airing the week before the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC

This Is Us The Big Three (Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley) graduate from high school. Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore also star in this new episode of the time-jumping series. 9 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico Liz (Jeanine Mason) takes matters into her own hands to protect herself and her loved ones after she uncovers a devastating secret about Rosa’s death. Sherri Saum and Riley Voelkel guest star in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Story of God With Morgan Freeman In the season premiere of this documentary series, host Morgan Freeman travels from Rome to the Jericho desert to explore the role the devil plays in various religions. 9 p.m. National Geographic

I Am Jazz Jeanette and Jazz travel to New York City in a new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. TLC

New Amsterdam Max (Ryan Eggold) starts to bond with other patients who are undergoing chemotherapy with him in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC

The Rookie After a prison bus crash, where some inmates suffered severe injuries while others took the opportunity to flee, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) tries to track down an escapee. 10 p.m. ABC

Project Blue Book Dr. Hynek (Aidan Gillen) opens a new case after a man arrives at Blue Book headquarters with this wife and takes hostages, claiming they were abducted by aliens. Michael Malarkey also stars in this new episode inspired by the incident that was made into the 1975 TV movie “The UFO Incident,” 10 p.m. History

At Home With Amy Sedaris Amy invites the winner of the Biggest Fan Essay Contest to co-host, and it soon becomes clear the competition’s winner is interested in more than co-hosting in this new episode. 10 p.m. TRU

Corporate After a national tragedy, everyone in the office competes to see who has the most incisive and heartfelt social media post. Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman, Anne Dudek and Adam Lustick star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Miracle Workers Craig (Daniel Radcliffe) helps God (Steve Buscemi) recruit a new prophet, while Sanjay (Karan Soni) goes on a mission to the basement to save Earth. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

MasterChef Celebrity Showdown In this new culinary special, famous chefs are paired with celebrities in a cooking competition to benefit their favorite charities. Up first, Gordon Ramsay is partnered with Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) against Christina Tosi and Jordana Brewster (“Lethal Weapon”). Also participating are Cheryl Hines (“Son of Zorn”), Trai Byers (“Empire”), and NeNe and Gregg Leakes. 8 p.m. Fox

MOVIES

Show Dogs A K-9 police dog (voice of Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and an FBI agent (Will Arnett) pose as a show dog and his trainer to infiltrate a prestigious dog show in Las Vegas, where they suspect an animal smuggling ring is operating, in this 2018 comedy from director Raja Gosnell. Natasha Lyonne also stars and the voice cast includes Jordin Sparks, RuPaul, Gabriel Iglesias, Shaquille O’Neal, Stanley Tucci and Alan Cumming. 8:30 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Julianne Moore; designer Diane von Furstenberg. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Travis Barker, Blink 182; Nicole Suydam, Goodwill of Orange County; Marla Tellez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianne Moore (“Gloria Bell”); Brandon Micheal Hall. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Katy Perry; Luke Bryan; Lionel Richie; Ryan Seacrest. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Tamar Braxton (“Celebrity Big Brother”); Dr. Evan Antin (“Evan Goes Wild”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real Quincy Brown (“Star”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Judge Mary Chrzanowski (“Face the Truth”); spiked water; using music to beat the flu. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Avril Lavigne. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real Quincy Brown (“Star”). (N) 1 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Sketches of some of confessed serial killer Sam Little’s victims may help to identify the women. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah A look back at notable local news stories, including a pet alligator in a nursing home. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Daniel Sloss. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kit Harington; Amber Tamblyn; Hozier performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Samuel L. Jackson; Camila Mendes; X Ambassadors perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Isla Fisher; Chiwetel Ejiofor; Jonas Brothers. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

College Basketball Xavier at Butler, 3 p.m. FS1; Wake Forest at Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN; Nebraska at Michigan State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Kentucky at Mississippi, 6 p.m. ESPN; Kansas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Nevada at Air Force, 8 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s Soccer 2019 SheBelieves Cup: United States versus Brazil, from Tampa, Fla., 5 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visits the Nashville Predators, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. FS Prime; the Kings host the Montreal Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. FSN

NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets visit the Toronto Raptors, 5 p.m. TNT; the Boston Celtics visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

This week's TV Movies

