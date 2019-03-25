Advertisement

Monday's TV Highlights: ‘The Fix’ on ABC

By
Mar 24, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Monday's TV Highlights: ‘The Fix’ on ABC
Robin Tunney and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje in a new episode of the legal drama "The Fix." (Eric McCandless / ABC)

SERIES

The Neighborhood When Calvin and Dave’s (Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield) college basketball teams go head to head, Dave surprises Calvin’s family with tickets to the game in this new episode of the social comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

The Voice On the first night of the battle rounds. Tthe coaches enlist musicians Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn and Khalid to help prepare their artists. 8 p.m. NBC

Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) invites Laurel (Katie Cassidy) to help investigate after she uncovers information that affects Emiko (Sea Shimooka) in this new episode of the adventure series. 8 p.m. KTLA

American Idol It’s time for this season’s Hollywood round. 8 p.m. ABC

Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) tries to support his daughter’s (Grace Kaufman) latest cause by joining her on a vegan diet. Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon and Stacy Keach also star in this new episode of the family comedy with guest star Swoosie Kurtz. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Magnum P.I. Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) get “yacht-jacked,” and she gets shot in the process in this new episode of the action drama. 9 p.m. CBS

9-1-1 This new episode uses flashbacks to tell the story of Chimney (Kenneth Choi) joining Station 118 and how he became the firefighter and paramedic he is today. 9 p.m. Fox

Women, War & Peace This documentary series returns with four new episodes airing over two consecutive nights. The opener focuses on the all-female political party in Northern Ireland, where Catholic and Protestant women united to help negotiate and ensure passage of the historic Good Friday Agreement peace deal. The second episode examines women in Egypt during the Arab Spring. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Spring Baking Championship The remaining nine bakers compete to make blue-ribbon worthy rhubarb pies with decorative crusts in a county fair-themed episode of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Enemy Within After Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) convinces Keaton (Morris Chestnut) that Anna Cruz (Coral Pena) is a mole inside the FBI, he decides to use that information to his advantage. Raza Jaffrey also stars. 10 p.m. NBC

The Fix Maya and Matthew (Robin Tunney, Adam Rayner) search Sevvy’s (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) house for any evidence that might lead to an arrest as they face mounting pressure to build a case quickly in this new episode of the legal drama co-written and co-produced by former prosecutor Marcia Clark. 10 p.m. ABC

Punk The Germs, Bad Brains, Black Flag, DOA and others are featured in Part 3 of this four-part series examining the loud and raucous musical genre. 10 p.m. EPIX

Knightfall Banished from the Knights Templar after his affair with Queen Joan was discovered, Landry (Tom Cullen) is struggling to redeem himself as this historical drama returns for for a second season. Mark Hamill and Tom Forbes join the cast. Simon Merrells and Ed Stoppard also star. 10 p.m. History

Advertisement

SPECIALS

One Nation Under Stress Dr. Sanjay Gupta sets out to discover what’s happening and why life expectancy among residents of the United States has begun to decrease. 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Jennifer L. Eberhardt. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Drew Pinsky; Jon Huertas (“This Is Us”); wellness expert Naomi Whittel. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ruth Wilson (“Mrs. Wilson”); Corbin Bleu (“Kiss Me Kate”); Lisa Rinna. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Khizr Khan, who lost his son in the Iraq war discusses how the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) supported his family during his public feud with then Presidential candidate Donald Trump. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC

The Talk Jay Hernandez; Marie Osmond. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil On October 13, 2018, 16-year-old Karlie Gusé disappeared from her home in rural Mono County. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show With insulin prices soaring, desperate families are turning to strangers for the life-saving drug. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The final state to ratify the 19th amendment. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Conor McGregor; Michael Che; Rachel Feinstein. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Max Greenfield; Maggie Siff; Dido performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Henry Rollins; Snail Mail performs; Sarah Grey. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round Coverage, 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Nashville Predators visit Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Calgary Flames, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net

2019 NIT Basketball Tournament Second Round: Norfolk State at Colorado, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Exhibition Baseball The Angels host the Dodgers, 7 p.m. FS Prime and SNLA

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of March 24 - 30, 2019, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement