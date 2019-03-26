Tuesday's TV Highlights: ‘Miracle Workers’ on TBS

SERIES
NCIS Series costar Rocky Carroll directs this new episode in which Director Vance (Carroll) learns that a nuclear submarine aboard which Gibbs and Bishop (Mark Harmon, Emily Wickersham) are investigating a homicide suddenly goes radio silent. Matthew Bellows, Arlene Santana and Tommy Walker guest star. 8 p.m. CBS
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) feels left out when Greg (Diedrich Bader) makes a new best friend in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef The young home cooks must debone a fish and then make a dish in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
The Kids Are Alright Timmy (Jack Gore) enters a contest to appear on a TV show. Mary McCormack, Michael Cudlitz, Sam Straley, Caleb Foote, Sawyer Barth, Christopher Paul Richards, Andy Walken and Santino Barnard also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
This Is Us This new episode is devoted to the history of Randall and Beth (Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson) through the ages. Mandy Moore also stars in this episode of the family drama. 9 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico Frustrated by her inability to remember key events, Isobel (Lily Cowles) turns to Liz (Jeanine Mason) for help. 9 p.m. KTLA
black-ish When Kyra’s (Quvenzhané Wallis) estranged father (Katt Williams) shows up and wants to bring her home to Houston, Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) try to show him the amazing life they can provide her. 9 p.m. ABC
Women, War & Peace The documentary miniseries concludes with two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Splitting Up Together Lena and Martin (Jenna Fischer, Oliver Hudson) announce to the kids that Lisa Apple’s (Monica Barbaro) baby is their half sister in this new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
NCIS: New Orleans After a reshuffling of assignments, Pride (Scott Bakula) returns to the New Orleans office in this new episode of the crime drama. 10 p.m. CBS
The Rookie Russo (Sarah Shahi) recommends officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) for the detail protecting a targeted criminal. 10 p.m. ABC
Mexican Dynasties After moving into their own place, Jenny and Elan embrace Mexican life by taking their kids to visit a market. 10 p.m. Bravo
At Home With Amy Sedaris Amy celebrates the show's 15th episode anniversary with big celebrity guests, local singers, balloons and a look back at some of the show's most memorable moments. 10 p.m. TRU
The Village Sarah (Michaela McManus) uncovers more of Katie’s (Grace Van Dien) secret and has a confrontation with Nick (Warren Christie). Dominic Chianese, Moran Atias and Lorraine Toussaint also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
Miracle Workers Angel Craig (Daniel Radcliffe) goes all-in on a desperate Hail Mary attempt to save Earth from the wrath of God (Steve Buscemi) in the season finale of the fantasy comedy. Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Lolly Adefope, Jon Bass and Sasha Compère also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
MOVIES
Juliet, Naked Adapted from a Nick Hornsby novel of the same title, Jesse Peretz’s 2018 romantic comedy stars Rose Byrne as a young woman who drifts into an unlikely romance with a singer-songwriter (Ethan Hawke), with whom her boyfriend (Chris O’Dowd) is obsessed. 10:45 p.m. EPIX
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Emma Rosenblum, Elle magazine. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today CBD oil; Sam Sifton. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tony Hale, Matt Walsh and Timothy Simons; Colin Farrell. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Weight loss: Merial Levy; Cristina Ferrare: former fashion model Chase Savannah Chrisley (“Growing Up Chrisley”); Carlos Garcia de Alba, consulate general of Mexico. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Christie Brinkley (“Chicago”); Tony Hale (“Veep”); Max Frost performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Elisabeth Hasselbeck. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Journalist Jemele Hill. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Strahan & Sara Colin Farrell; Tory Johnson. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Rob Lowe. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real (N) 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Phor Brumfield (“Black Ink Crew: Chicago”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Continuing the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of 16-year-old Karlie Gusé. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A novelist says her husband tried to kill her with poison; people attacking fast food workers. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rap artist-author Bobby Hall (Logic). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keri Russell; Martha Stewart; Conan O’Brien. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live David Harbour; Bob Pflugfelder; Rodrigo y Gabriela perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kobe Bryant; Cara Delevingne; Tom Walker performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Tom Green; Shaed performs; Lyric Lewis. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2019 NIT Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals: Lipscomb at NC State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Wichita State at Indiana, 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6 p.m. KCOP; the Ducks visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
Soccer U.S. versus Chile. From Houston, 4:55 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. FSN; the Houston Rockets visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. TNT; the Lakers host the Washington Wizards, 7:30 p.m. TNT
Exhibition Baseball The Dodgers host the Angels, 7 p.m. MLB
