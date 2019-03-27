Wednesday’s TV Highlights: ‘Happy!’ on Syfy

SERIES
Chicago Med After a car crashes through the ambulance bay doors, Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) struggles to rescue a worker trapped beneath the wreckage and save April (Yaya DaCosta). 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) to help infiltrate the farm in this new episode of the drama based on the teenage comic book. K.J. Apa, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Project Runway All Stars Actress Andrea Riseborough helps the judges crown a world champion as the finalists produce runway collections for New York’s fashion elite in the season finale. 8:30 p.m. Lifetime
Million Dollar Mile In this new unscripted competition, runners can win $1 million if they can navigate a run through closed-off streets of a major city filled with obstacles and athletes trying to stop each contestant. Tim Tebow. 9 p.m. CBS
Jane The Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and her family and friends return for their fifth and final season, which fans are hoping will resolve a variety of cliffhangers. 9 p.m. The CW
Chicago P.D. A candidate for mayor is shot by a sniper in this new episode of the police drama. Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati and LaRoyce Hawkins star. 10 p.m. NBC
Whiskey Cavalier While on a case in London, Will (Scott Foley) hits it off with a British spy, and Frankie (Lauren Cohan) has unexpected feelings about that in this new episode of the adventure series. 10 p.m. ABC
Secrets of the Dead This new episode examines archaeological evidence that suggests that the legend of King Arthur began in a 5th-century trading village after the departure of the Romans. 10 p.m. KOCE
What We Do in the Shadows Vampires plan a lavish blood feast in honor of a visit by their ancient master from the old country in the premiere of this new supernatural series. Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch star. 10 p.m. FX
American Beauty Star In the season finale, the three finalists are in New York to show their final looks before an audience. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Happy! Adapted from a graphic novel, this rudely hilarious action comedy returns for a second season. Christopher Meloni, Medina Senghore, Bryce Lorenzo and Christopher Fitzgerald star, and Patton Oswalt provides the voice for the animated title character. 10 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Stacey Abrams. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today CBD oil; magician Dan White. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kevin Dunn, Sam Richardson and Gary Cole; Def Leppard. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Family medicine: Noelle Reid; Asante McGee (“Surviving R. Kelly”); Aubrey and Bristol Marunde (“Flip or Flop Vegas”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Bridget Moynahan (“Our Shoes, Our Selves”); Elizabeth McGovern (“The Chaperone”); O.A.R. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Politician Stacey Abrams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Diet myths; Dr. Drew Pinsky. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Author Harlan Coben; Def Leppard performs. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Leighton Meester; Sara Rue. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil The 1947 case of a 22-year-old woman found dead in a vacant lot in Los Angeles. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Jay Leno discusses a cholesterol issue; cheese. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Professor-author Dr. Jennifer L. Eberhardt. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Charles Barkley; Tig Notaro. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg; Justin Turner; Durand Jones & the Indications perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Pamela Adlon; David Harbour; Wallows performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Natalie Morales; HÁLOS performs; Grace Van Dien. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Boston Bruins, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Indiana Pacers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet
2019 NIT Basketball Tournament Third quarterfinal: Colorado at Texas. 6 p.m. ESPN2
