What's on TV Thursday: The series finale of 'Gotham' on Fox

The Big Bang Theory Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) is worried that people won't take him seriously in his own field after publishing a paper that suggests he may have discovered alien life. Also, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) wants to be the principal investigator on a plasma physics study. Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik also star in this new episode of the smart comedy. 8 p.m. CBS