What's on TV Friday: 'Blindspotting' on Cinemax

MacGyver Two American tourists go missing while doing a scavenger hunt through some of the world’s most dangerous countries. Lucas Till, Tristin Mays and Justin Hires star in this new episode of the adventure series. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist The task force is drawn into the investigation of an old case that has gained notoriety due to a popular true crime podcast. James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff and Harry Lennix star in this new episode, 8 p.m. NBC. A second new episode follows at 9.
Hawaii Five-0 Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) investigates the murder of an undercover FBI agent who was about to marry the daughter of a Yakuza leader. Elsewhere, Noelani (Kimee Balmilero) is held hostage while her mentor (guest star Page Leong) is forced at gunpoint to operate on a criminal. Alex O’Loughlin and Chi McBride also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Proven Innocent In a new episode, the team accepts the case of Gabrielle Parcell (guest star Samantha Sloyan), a mother serving a life sentence for the death of her infant daughter. Elsewhere, Levi and Madeline (Riley Smith, Rachelle Lefevre) unearth more about Rosemary’s past, as well as others in their high school class. Bellows (Kelsey Grammer) and his team, meanwhile, continue their relentless mission to send Madeline back to prison. Jeffrey Nordling and Mackenzie Astin also guest star. 9 p.m. Fox
Blue Bloods As part of a bargain she strikes with Gov. Mendez (guest star David Zayas), Erin (Bridget Moynahan) agrees to persuade Frank (Tom Selleck) to support a new state police bill, but that could be easier said than done. Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez also star with guest star Christian Guerrero. 10 p.m. CBS
International Jazz Day From St. Petersburg A diverse group of world-renowned artists assemble at the famed Mariinsky Theatre in the Russian arts capital to celebrate International Arts Day. The Manhattan Transfer, Dianne Reeves and Herbie Hancock are among the performers from the U.S. 10 p.m. KOCE
Portals to Hell Jack Osbourne (“The Osbournes”) and Katrina Weidman, one of the ghostbusters on “Paranormal State,” team up for this new series that visits places across the country with a reputation for supernatural activity. In the premiere, Osbourne and Weidman check in at the Alaskan Hotel in Juneau. 10 p.m. Travel
2019 NFL Draft Coverage of the second and third rounds, 4 p.m. ABC, ESPN and NFL; 5 p.m. ESPN2
State of the Art Curators of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art visited 1,000 destinations across America to assess what is happening in art. 9 p.m. KOCE
Blindspotting “Hamilton” original cast member Daveed Diggs stars as an amiable convicted felon sweating out the final three days of his probation when he witnesses a white cop (Ethan Embry) gun down a black civilian. Rafael Casal, Janina Gavankar and Tisha Campbell Martin also star in this 2018 film. 8:20 p.m. Cinemax
CBS This Morning Psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Paul Rudd; KJ Apa; Rob Thomas performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Smit; We Three performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Viola Davis; Sean Astin (“No Good Nick”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Vivica A. Fox; Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris (“T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle”); Shekinah. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors A beauty queen beats cancer in her nail; a snake predicts pregnancy; chip-free manicures. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Serena Williams. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Shemar Moore; Victoria Rowell; Christel Khalil; Bryton James; Rosie Rios; Bridget Moynahan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Katie O’Brien, Shelley Wade and Julissa Bermudez. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman is accused of faking terminal cancer, pregnancies, miscarriages and muscular dystrophy. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Sandler (“Murder Mystery”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Women say angels appeared during near-death experiences; Jennifer Garner. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Constitutional crisis between President Trump and Congress; 2020 presidential election: Julie Hirschfeld Davis, the New York Times; Jerry Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Karoun Demirjian, the Washington Post; Jeff Zeleny, CNN.(N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Bob Costas; John Avlon; Zerlina Maxwell; Grover Norquist. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Presidential candidate Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.); Shawn Steel, RNC; Melissa Rivers; Ben Lyons. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon KJ Apa; Sting performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
NHL Hockey Playoffs: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Islanders, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche visits the San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball Playoffs: The Clippers host the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Angels visit the Kansas City Royals, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
