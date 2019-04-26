What's on TV Friday: 'Blindspotting' on Cinemax

Proven Innocent In a new episode, the team accepts the case of Gabrielle Parcell (guest star Samantha Sloyan), a mother serving a life sentence for the death of her infant daughter. Elsewhere, Levi and Madeline (Riley Smith, Rachelle Lefevre) unearth more about Rosemary’s past, as well as others in their high school class. Bellows (Kelsey Grammer) and his team, meanwhile, continue their relentless mission to send Madeline back to prison. Jeffrey Nordling and Mackenzie Astin also guest star. 9 p.m. Fox