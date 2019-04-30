What's on TV Tuesday: ‘Bless This Mess’ on ABC

SERIES
NCIS After entering DNA from a cold case into the system, Kasie (Diona Reasonover) solves a 30-year-old murder, but a loophole in the legal system may set the suspect free. Mark Harmon and David McCallum also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Village Katie and Sarah (Grace Van Dien, Michaela McManus) meet with a wealthy couple interested in adoption. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) continues to struggle with how he feels about Nora’s (Jessica Parker Kennedy) betrayal. Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker and Carlos Valdes also star. 8 p.m. CW
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) volunteers to chaperone Anna-Kat’s (Julia Butters) school field trip. Also, Greg (Diedrich Bader) catches Taylor and Oliver (Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio) in a lie. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature Scientists track the mass movements of animals as they transition from winter refuge to spring nesting grounds as “American Spring Live: Migration” continues. Concludes Wednesday. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Bold Type Jane (Katie Stevens) pitches Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) what seems like the scoop of her lifetime, but Jacqueline turns it down as she ponders her future at the magazine. Aisha Dee, Stephen Conrad Moore and Meghann Fahy also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
On Tour With Asperger’s Are Us This new six-part documentary series, which runs two new episodes each night through Thursday, follows the first-known comedy troupe whose members have Asperger’s syndrome. 8 and 8:30 p.m. HBO
The Kids Are Alright Peggy (Mary McCormack) discovers that Timmy (Jack Gore) has a newfound and inappropriate hobby and urges Mike (Michael Cudlitz) to talk with him about it in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
FBI A senior political leader from Egypt — the target of a professional assassin — arrives in New York for a heart transplant in this new episode. Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym also star. 9 p.m. CBS
The 100 Still stunned after receiving Monty’s (Christopher Larkin) message, a small reconnaissance party goes down to take the measure of their mysterious new planet as the science fiction series returns for a new season. Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan and Shannon Kook star. 9 p.m. CW
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) is thrilled when Jack (Miles Brown) makes the football team, but (Tracee Ellis Ross) is against the idea. 9 p.m. ABC
Bless This Mess Mike (Dax Shepard) attempts to fit in with the Coffee Boys to get rid of his nickname. Lake Bell, Pam Grier and Ed Begley Jr. also star in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
1969 Two women describe in detail the journeys that led each of them to join the so-called Manson Family in this new episode of the documentary series that offers an inside view of what life was like with Charles Manson. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline In the new documentary “The Last Survivors,” filmmaker Arthur Cary profiles several Holocaust survivors, who share poignant personal recollections of their time in the camps, as well as their lives after liberation, as they struggled to process the loss of loved ones and cope with survivor’s guilt. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole This poignant — and often upsetting — new eight-part original documentary series chronicles personal stories of child offenders previously convicted and sentenced to mandatory life terms without parole who are now seeking re-sentencing in wake of a court decision that rules mandatory life sentences for juveniles violate the Eighth Amendment, which forbids “cruel and unusual punishments.” 10 p.m. A&E
Ladies Night It’s a pretty safe bet that egos and insecurities will come into play during this new unscripted series, which follows Salt-N-Pepa, SWV and DJ Spinderella as these ’90s hip-hop and R&B artists create, choreograph and then perform a show on a national tour. 10 p.m. BET
At Home With Amy Sedaris Amy invites some friends over, including a special guest, for an evening of adult play and finger foods in the season finale. 10 p.m. TRU
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Barbara Waxman; Gayle King, Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon announce Tony nominations. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Charlize Theron; Seth Rogen; Kelly Corrigan; cryotherapy; Mother’s Day gift ideas. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden; Hugh Jackman; Charlotte Hope and Laura Carmichael. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Carmen Balber, consumer watchdog; filmmaker Gotham Chopra (“Stephen vs. the Game”); Chris Appleton. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Seth Rogen (“Long Shot”); Laura Carmichael. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author E.L. James. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Meagan Good and Michael Ealy (“The Intruder”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Cracks in teeth; toddler bad breath; tooth loss; personality types C and D; how to stop overeating. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Hugh Jackman; Paul Stanley. (N) noon KABC
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil A woman tells of having been abducted at age 5 by a serial child predator. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Zac Efron (“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show JonBenét Ramsey’s father speaks out about what happened the night the little girl died. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jesse Williams. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Dax Shepard. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Charlize Theron; Desus Nice and the Kid Mero; Robert Irwin. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Christina Applegate; Van Jones; Bear Grylls. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Zac Efron; Lena Waithe; Pentatonix performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Topher Grace; Jason Schwartzman; Chad Daniels. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Maggie Siff; Badflower performs; Julius Sharpe. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NHL Hockey Playoffs: The Boston Bruins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the San Jose Sharks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball Conference semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m. TNT.
