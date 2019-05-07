What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Fosse/Verdon’ on FX

SERIES
NCIS The team uncovers a secret government bank account that’s funding a nationwide network of vigilante justice in this new episode of the procedural drama. Mark Harmon and David McCallum star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Village With Christmas approaching, Ron (Frankie Faison) tries to reunite the splintered village family while Nick (Warren Christie) visits an old haunt and makes an important discovery. Lorraine Toussaint, Jerod Haynes and Moran Atias also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash The team is on high alert after Cicada II (guest star Sarah Carter) threatens to unleash a dangerous virus that would put all meta-humans at risk. Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker star in this new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. CW
MasterChef: Junior Edition The top 10 young chefs prepare meals for a group of VIP female role models in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
FBI After the murder of a decorated FBI agent, the team launches an investigation and soon discovers that the victim had been leading a double life. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Sela Ward star. 9 p.m. CBS
Bless This Mess Rio (Lake Bell) keeps having one awkward encounter after another as she struggles to adjust to the many social and cultural differences between New York and Nebraska. Dax Shepard, Ed Begley Jr. and David Koechner also star. 9 p.m. ABC
New Amsterdam Max (Ryan Eggold) develops a new plan for patients without insurance. Tyler Labine, Freema Agyeman and Janet Montgomery also star. 10 p.m. NBC
1969 The new episode “The Girl in the Car” tells the story of Mary Jo Kopechne, who died in a single-car accident in a vehicle driven by Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.). 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “Trump’s Trade War” takes an in-depth look at one of President Trump’s major policies. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Texicanas Penny Ayarzagoitia is often at the center of gossip in a conservative Mexican American community in San Antonio, Texas, in this new, unscripted series. 10 p.m. Bravo
Fosse/Verdon As old friends reunite for a weekend at the beach, new tensions emerge between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams) in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
The Last O.G. In this new episode, Tray (Tracy Morgan) takes Shazad (Dante Hoagland) to a proper black barber shop for the first time. 10 p.m. TBS
MOVIES
Foster Oscar-winning filmmakers Deborah Oppenheimer and Mark Jonathan Harris (“Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport”) re-team for this 2018 documentary that explores foster care at the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, the country’s largest county child-welfare agency. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning National Security Adviser John Bolton; Dr. Jill Biden. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Anne Hathaway; Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott; Allie Michler. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Kelly Fierro, the Coca-Cola Co.; author Hana Ali (“At Home With Muhammad Ali”); Marcellas Reynolds; Bunni Benaron, the Hero in You Foundation; Christine Lusita. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Will Smith (“Aladdin”); RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Joe Scarborough; Mika Brzezinski; Common. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Bevy Smith, Robert Verdi and Lloyd Boston break down the fashion hits and misses from the Met Gala. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Brian White (“Ambitions”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Parents protest a graphic sex education book; a state is sued for illegally taking newborn blood. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Madelaine Petsch; Chris Kattan. (N) noon KABC
The Talk David James Elliott. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Lauren Spencer Smith performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil An emotional and angry 14-year-old. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jake Gyllenhaal (“Spider-Man: Far From Home”); Henry Winkler (“Barry”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Serial killer Ted Bundy fathered a child while on death row; a victim tells how she survived. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Obama. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Liam Cunningham. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amy Poehler; Ryan Eggold; Vampire Weekend performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anne Hathaway; attorney Ari Melber. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live George Clooney; Dr. Mehmet Oz; Pink Sweats performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Bell; Tom Odell performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Taraji P. Henson; Meghan McCain; ARIZONA performs; Philip “Fish” Fisher. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Baron Vaughn; Open Mike Eagle; Feels perform; Kimrie Lewis. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Detroit Tigers, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
NHL Hockey The Dallas Stars visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors, 5 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. TNT
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
