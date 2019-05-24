What’s on TV Friday: ‘Last Call with Carson Daly’ on NBC

SERIES
Whistleblower Host Alex Ferrer returns for another season of real-life stories of confrontations in which ordinary people expose corporate or government wrongdoing. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) must reconsider his priorities when the FBI receives a threat. Audrey Esparza, Rob Brown, Ashley Johnson and Jaimie Alexander also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Allegiances are tested as members of the extended Carrington family must choose between preserving their legacies and protecting personal relationships in the season finale of the rebooted prime-time soap. Elizabeth Gillies, Grant Show, Ana Brenda Contreras and Rafael de la Fuente star. 8 p.m. CW
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fitz and Enoch (Iain De Caestecker, Joel Stoffer) try their luck at the casino while Daisy and Simmons (Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge) land in a much more exciting situation. 8 p.m. ABC
20/20 The new episode “One Night in Central Park” revisits the case of five teenagers convicted in 1989 of attacking a jogger in New York’s Central Park. Thirteen years later, the convictions were overturned. Interviews with the woman who was attacked and the police involved are featured. 9 p.m. ABC
Live From Lincoln Center Tony Award-nominee Megan Hilty performs a set of musical theater favorites and classic standards in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men The death of a friend changed the way each member of the hip-hop group saw the world and the Wu in part 3 of the 4-part documentary. 9 p.m. Showtime
Warrior After a bloodbath on the streets of Chinatown, two rival gangs consider a novel way to end hostilities. Also, Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng) and her real estate partner (Frank Rautenbach) hit an obstacle in their effort to buy a valuable piece of land. Dean Jagger, Jason Tobin, Andrew Koji and Dianne Doan also star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
SPECIALS
AC360: The Howard Stern Interview Anderson Cooper interviews the shock jock. 7 and 11 p.m. CNN
MOVIES
A Simple Favor Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively head the cast of this 2018 dark comedy from Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”) about a widowed single mom and video-blogger (Kendrick) from a small town who gets drawn into a baffling mystery after her wealthy and enigmatic best friend (Lively) seems to vanish without a trace. Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Linda Cardellini (“Bloodline”), Andrew Rannells (“Girls”), Jean Smart and Rupert Friend costar. 8 p.m. EPIX
Bigger George Gallo (“Middle Men”) directed and co-wrote this uneven but generally entertaining chronicle of how two brothers (Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard) overcame antisemitism and poverty to launch a bodybuilding empire that changed the American fitness world. The brothers discovered a young athlete named Arnold Schwarzenegger (Calum Von Moger), championed diversity among participants and were active agents for female empowerment. Julianne Hough, Victoria Justice, Steve Guttenberg, DJ Qualls and Tom Arnold costar. 8:10 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.); Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.); Bryan Cranston. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Harrison Ford. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Hozier performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Joe Mantegna and Gold Star Wife Ursula Palmer (“National Memorial Day Concert”); Grae Drake; Angelica Hale performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Dana Carvey (“The Secret Life of Pets 2”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Jeremy Parsons. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Logan Browning (“The Perfection”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Strahan & Sara Jackée Harry; singer-songwriter Rob Thomas. (N) noon KABC
The Talk John Travolta; Ella Bleu Travolta; Michael Ray talks and performs; Jodie Sweetin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Logan Browning (“The Perfection”). (N) 1 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A young woman’s father thinks police are covering up who killed her; solving cold cases with DNA. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Snoop Dogg; James Blake performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week Confrontation between President Trump and Democratic Congressional leaders; President Trump’s trip to Tokyo; trade dispute between the U.S. and Japan: Molly Ball, Time Magazine; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post; David Sanger, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Tomi Lahren; Gloria Allred.(N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dana Carvey; Emily Ratajkowski; Chloe Hilliard. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly (Series finale) A look back at 2,000 episodes of the late-night series. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels host the Texas Rangers, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of May 19 - 25, 2019, in PDF format