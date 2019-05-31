What’s on TV Friday: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ on ABC

SERIES
Whistleblower A husband and wife believe that a polygamist sect might be defrauding the government on a massive scale in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot Dominic (guest star Chaske Spencer) initiates Madeline’s (guest star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) apocalyptic scheme in the first of two new episodes. Then, in the season finale, the team must stop an attack from spreading as Madeline tries to turn the tables on them. Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza and Ashley Johnson star. 8 p.m. NBC
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Yo-Yo and Keller (Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Lucas Bryant) take things public as parasitic aliens threaten the human race in this new episode. Maurissa Tancharoen and Jeff Ward also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved The first of two new episodes tries to figure out why eggs are egg shaped. The second episodes investigates zombie spiders. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Animal Planet
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri visits a Middle Eastern street food spot in San Diego that serves shawarma and falafel in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men After 25 years, the members of the hip-hop group reflect on their legacy in the series finale of the documentary miniseries. 9 p.m. Showtime
Warrior Chinatown gathers to witness a prize fight between elite warriors from the Hop Wei and Long Zii in this new episode. Andrew Koji and Jason Tobin star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation In this new six-part documentary series, former military intelligence officer Luis Elizondo, who once worked for a Pentagon-based program to research and investigate unidentified aerial phenomena (UAF), reveals previously hidden information that he hopes will motivate the public to seek answers from officials. 10:03 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Masters of Illusion 21st Anniversary Special Dean Cain hosts this new special that combines highlights from past seasons with new magic performances. Murray SawChuck, Mac King, Greg Frewin, Jonathan Pendragon, Franz Harary, Jeki Yoo, Farrell Dillon, Naathan Phan and the duo of Barry and Stuart are featured. 8 p.m. CW
MOVIES
The Wife Glenn Close stars as a woman who pauses to reflect on her life choices while accompanying her self-absorbed husband (Jonathan Pryce) to receive a Nobel Prize in Literature. 1:39 p.m. Starz
Deadwood: The Movie More than a decade after HBO canceled this Emmy-winning Western series, most of its principal characters return in this new two-hour movie, which picks up the action as the townspeople prepare to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Among the returning stars are Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Robin Weigert (Calamity Jane) and Paula Malcomson (Trixie). 8 p.m. HBO
Monrovia, Indiana In the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, filmmaker Frederick Wiseman takes viewers to the kind of Midwestern community where voters — mostly white and deeply religious — helped tip the race to Donald J. Trump in this 2018 documentary. 9 p.m. KOCE
Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month, filmmaker Johnny Sweet’s documentary profiles the former NBA star athlete who now goes by the name Metta World Peace and is a staunch advocate of mental health issues. Kobe Bryant, Lamar Odom, Elton Brand, Jermaine O’Neal, Bill Walton and Dr. Santhi Periasamy are interviewed. 10 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Attorney General William Barr. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Thomas Rhett performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ciara performs; Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser (“Yellowstone”); Wilson Phillips performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”); Danielle Brooks. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View The cast of “The Prom” performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Chef Alex Guarnaschelli. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Emily Deschanel; Brigitte Nielsen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mark and Paul Wahlberg (“Wahlburgers”); author Stedman Graham; Adam Lambert performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week Robert Mueller’s public statement; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi considers options; President Trump pushes back: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Jerry Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Devlin Barrett, the Washington Post; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Presidential candidate former Gov. William Weld (R-Mass.); director John Waters; Kirsten Powers; Jonathan Swan; Lawrence Wilkerson. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. Panel: Carla Marinucci, Politico; Melanie Mason, the Los Angeles Times; Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
WNBA Basketball The Las Vegas Aces visit the Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m. ESPN2; the Sparks host the Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
Baseball The Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
