What's on TV Tuesday: ‘Blood & Treasure’ on CBS

By
Jun 03, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas in a new episode of the action thriller "Blood & Treasure" on CBS. (CBS)

SERIES

Pure Forced to return to a life of crime, Anna (Alex Paxton-Beesley) looks for a way to win Isaac (Dylan Everett) back from her narco bosses as Noah (Ryan Robbins) and Abel (Gord Rand) agree to help the police in this new episode of the crime drama. 7 p.m. WGN America

America’s Got Talent Auditions for the four remaining slots that proceed directly to the Los Angeles live shows. 8 p.m. NBC

MasterChef: Junior Edition In the two-hour season finale the remaining finalists must cook their best three-course meal. 8 p.m. Fox

Deadliest Catch Josh and Casey risk a 500 mile trek north to the Russian line while Jake tracks a fast-moving crab horde in this new episode of the unscripted profession series. 9 p.m. Discovery

Animal Kingdom J (Finn Cole) reconsiders his relationship with Smurf (Ellen Barkin) after he gets bad news, while Frankie (Dichen Lachman) lures Craig (Ben Robson) with the promise of another big score. Shawn Hatosy and Jake Weary also star. 9 p.m. TNT

Blood & Treasure A clue leads Danny (Matt Barr) and Lexi (Sofia Pernas) to a castle where the Germans may have hidden Cleopatra’s sarcophagus in this new episode of the action series. 10 p.m. CBS

Texicanas Lorena throws herself a birthday luncheon in a new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. Bravo

Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to will.i.am, who’s looking for the Black Eyed Peas’ next hit. 10 p.m. NBC

The Last O.G. In something of an homage to Spike Lee’s film “Do the Right Thing,” Tray (Tracy Morgan) enters the Last Meals on Wheels food truck in a competition on the hottest day of the year in the season finale. 10:30 p.m. TBS

MOVIES

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut This Oscar-winning 1970 documentary chronicles the three-day 1969 music festival in upstate New York and launches TCM’s “Celebrating the Counterculture: The Films of 1969,” a tribute to the 50th anniversary of a revolutionary period in American filmmaking. 5 p.m. TCM

The 15:17 to Paris Director-producer Clint Eastwood cast real-life heroes Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos as themselves in this taut 2018 docudrama, which chronicles how the three put their lives in jeopardy to foil a terrorist attack on a train bound from Amsterdam to Paris in 2015. Judy Greer, Jenna Fischer, Tony Hale and Thomas Lennon also star. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Jim DeRogatis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Wanda Sykes; Evangeline Lilly; Caylin Louis Moore. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; Kate Abdo: Fox Sports; Malia Brauer (“MasterChef: Junior Edition”) (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Damian Lewis (“Billions”); magician Dan White performs; an 11-year-old sport-stacking champion. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.); Wanda Sykes. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Doctors A teen has a rare skin disease; tampons; shingles; sex and relationships; dandruff. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara Wanda Sykes; “The Bachelorette” recap with Rachel Lindsay and Jason Tartick. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Gwen Stefani; Brigitte Nielsen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Four Washington performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Harrison Ford (“The Secret Life of Pets 2”); Ruth Westheimer (“Ask Dr. Ruth”); Emily Bear. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Chelsea Handler; Rhys Nicholson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Emma Thompson; Adam Scott. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Sophie Turner; James McAvoy; Jennifer Lawrence; Michael Fassbender; Jessica Chastain; Aloe Blacc. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the New York Liberty, 8 a.m. SportsNet

2019 Women’s Softball College World Series Championship, Game 2, 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels host the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

