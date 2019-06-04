What's on TV Tuesday: ‘Blood & Treasure’ on CBS

SERIES
Pure Forced to return to a life of crime, Anna (Alex Paxton-Beesley) looks for a way to win Isaac (Dylan Everett) back from her narco bosses as Noah (Ryan Robbins) and Abel (Gord Rand) agree to help the police in this new episode of the crime drama. 7 p.m. WGN America
America’s Got Talent Auditions for the four remaining slots that proceed directly to the Los Angeles live shows. 8 p.m. NBC
MasterChef: Junior Edition In the two-hour season finale the remaining finalists must cook their best three-course meal. 8 p.m. Fox
Deadliest Catch Josh and Casey risk a 500 mile trek north to the Russian line while Jake tracks a fast-moving crab horde in this new episode of the unscripted profession series. 9 p.m. Discovery
Animal Kingdom J (Finn Cole) reconsiders his relationship with Smurf (Ellen Barkin) after he gets bad news, while Frankie (Dichen Lachman) lures Craig (Ben Robson) with the promise of another big score. Shawn Hatosy and Jake Weary also star. 9 p.m. TNT
Blood & Treasure A clue leads Danny (Matt Barr) and Lexi (Sofia Pernas) to a castle where the Germans may have hidden Cleopatra’s sarcophagus in this new episode of the action series. 10 p.m. CBS
Texicanas Lorena throws herself a birthday luncheon in a new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. Bravo
Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to will.i.am, who’s looking for the Black Eyed Peas’ next hit. 10 p.m. NBC
The Last O.G. In something of an homage to Spike Lee’s film “Do the Right Thing,” Tray (Tracy Morgan) enters the Last Meals on Wheels food truck in a competition on the hottest day of the year in the season finale. 10:30 p.m. TBS
MOVIES
Woodstock: The Director’s Cut This Oscar-winning 1970 documentary chronicles the three-day 1969 music festival in upstate New York and launches TCM’s “Celebrating the Counterculture: The Films of 1969,” a tribute to the 50th anniversary of a revolutionary period in American filmmaking. 5 p.m. TCM
The 15:17 to Paris Director-producer Clint Eastwood cast real-life heroes Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos as themselves in this taut 2018 docudrama, which chronicles how the three put their lives in jeopardy to foil a terrorist attack on a train bound from Amsterdam to Paris in 2015. Judy Greer, Jenna Fischer, Tony Hale and Thomas Lennon also star. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Jim DeRogatis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Wanda Sykes; Evangeline Lilly; Caylin Louis Moore. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; Kate Abdo: Fox Sports; Malia Brauer (“MasterChef: Junior Edition”) (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Damian Lewis (“Billions”); magician Dan White performs; an 11-year-old sport-stacking champion. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.); Wanda Sykes. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Doctors A teen has a rare skin disease; tampons; shingles; sex and relationships; dandruff. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Wanda Sykes; “The Bachelorette” recap with Rachel Lindsay and Jason Tartick. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Gwen Stefani; Brigitte Nielsen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Four Washington performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Harrison Ford (“The Secret Life of Pets 2”); Ruth Westheimer (“Ask Dr. Ruth”); Emily Bear. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Chelsea Handler; Rhys Nicholson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Emma Thompson; Adam Scott. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Sophie Turner; James McAvoy; Jennifer Lawrence; Michael Fassbender; Jessica Chastain; Aloe Blacc. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the New York Liberty, 8 a.m. SportsNet
2019 Women’s Softball College World Series Championship, Game 2, 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels host the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
