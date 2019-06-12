What's on TV Wednesday: 'Krypton' on Syfy

SERIES
The Amazing Race Teams take a bumpy ride in Split, Croatia, and try not to get tongue twisted reciting poetry in motion in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
MasterChef The top 20 chefs compete in a culinary boot camp and face the first Mystery Box Challenge of the season. 8 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish To help hide her true feelings, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) recruits her brother (Marcus Scribner) to be her wingman for a fun night out. Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa and Emily Arlook also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) convinces Petra (Yael Grobglas) to go out after she learns that Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is dating in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
Card Sharks The classic game show gets a modern reboot. 9 p.m. ABC
First Responders Live “Law & Order” producer Dick Wolf returns to Fox with this new unscripted series that promises viewers a raw, in-depth look at heroic American firefighters, police officers, EMS technicians and other first responders. Josh Elliott hosts. 9 p.m. Fox
Queen Sugar The family continues the fight to save its farm and preserve the father’s legacy as this turbulent drama returns for a new season. In the premiere Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) remains at odds with the Landry clan while trying to safeguard Micah’s (Nicholas Ashe) future. Also, Nova (Rutina Wesley) embarks on a book tour to promote her memoirs. Kofi Siriboe also stars. 9 p.m. OWN
Homestead Rescue A homestead is in serious danger from a California wildfire in the season premiere of the unscripted series.10 p.m. Discovery
Krypton The second season this superhero adventure resumes the action against the backdrop of a changed Kandor, where both its future and freedom are jeopardized by the ambitious plans of Gen. Zod (Colin Salmon), who yearns to conquer the universe. Cameron Cuffe also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy and USA
Younger Kelsey (Hilary Duff) embraces her new role as publisher at Millennial Print as this romantic comedy returns for a sixth season. Sutton Foster, Peter Hermann, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shore and Nico Tortorella also star. 10 p.m. TV Land
Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now The former talk-show host discusses the Netflix series, “When They See Us,” which dramatizes the case of the Central Park Five. 10 p.m. OWN
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler; Mark Ronson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. KTTV’s 70th anniversary; Women’s World Cup soccer. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Selena Gomez (“The Dead Don’t Die”); Tessa Thompson (“Men in Black: International”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Shalim Ortiz; Darius, Cyrus, Lucas and Marcus Dobre; Rachel Lindsay and Evan Bass. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Hilary Duff; Vanessa Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A golden retriever saves a woman from a snake attack. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Olivia Wilde (“Booksmart”); John Mayer; guest host Jason Sudeikis. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
RuPaul Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Jack Osbourne (“Portals to Hell”). (N) 8 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Tessa Thompson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Louie Anderson; Matt Braunger. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Hemsworth; Jonas Brothers talk and perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke; Billy Porter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE, KVCR
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tiffany Haddish; Don Cheadle; Keane performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Linda Cardellini; author Ocean Vuong. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Nigeria versus Korea Republic, 6 a.m. FS1; Germany versus Spain, 9 a.m. Fox; France versus Norway, Noon Fox
2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 7: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins, 5 p.m. NBC
Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. ESPN
