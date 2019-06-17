What’s on TV Monday: ‘Who's Line Is It Anyway?’ on CW

SERIES
Penn & Teller: Fool Us David Copperfield is featured in the season premiere of the unscripted competition. Featured magicians also include Jan Reinder, Ondrej Psenicka and Giancarlo Bernini. Alyson Hannigan hosts. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelorette After all the drama, Hannah decides to examine her relationships and decide whether she can continue with a fresh start in Riga, Latvia, in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Comic Charles Esten and “Talking Dead’s” Chris Hardwick are guests on the season premiere of the improv sketch comedy series. 9 p.m. CW
So You Think You Can Dance Auditions continue in Los Angeles. 9 p.m. Fox
Grand Hotel Eva Longoria is an executive producer of this glossy new drama set in the last family hotel in Miami Beach, where wealthy the proprietor (Demian Bichir), his dazzling wife (Roselyn Sanchez) and their children mingle with the monied guests. 10 p.m. ABC
POV This Emmy-winning documentary series returns with “Roll Red Roll,” Nancy Schwartzman’s harrowing chronicle of a teenage girl’s August 2012 sexual assault by several popular high school football players in Steubenville, Ohio. Two key offenders were convicted, but afterward several students took to social media to bully the victim and champion her assailants. 10 p.m. KOCE; 11 p.m. KPBS
SPECIALS
2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards From Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Zachary Levi (“Shazam!”) is host for this year’s edition of the annual ceremonies honoring some of the year’s best pop culture moments. Nominees for best movie include “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Up for best TV show are “Game of Thrones,” “Riverdale,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Haunting of Hill House.” 9 p.m. MTV, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Nickelodeon, TV Land and VH1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Kevin Costner. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America “Bachelor in Paradise” cast announcement. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Women’s World Cup Soccer; Drax Project with Liza Koshy performs, (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Naomi Watts (“Ophelia”); John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Eva Longoria; Roselyn Sánchez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC
The Talk Bonnie Hunt. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A car accident helps a New Jersey couple find love. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellen looks back at a few of the most talented children she met this season. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Being prepared in common dangerous scenarios; comic Lisa Lampanelli; Laila Ali. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
RuPaul Lisa Vanderpump; Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. (N) 6 p.m. KTTV; 8 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Father’s Day. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keegan-Michael Key; Horatio Sanz; Perry Farrell performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dax Shepard; Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR
The Late Late Show With James Corden Michelle Obama; Tom Hanks; Gillian Anderson; David Blaine; Melissa McCarthy; Benedict Cumberbatch. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kevin Bacon; Cobie Smulders; Jordan Klepper; Jessica Burdeaux performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
SPORTS
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup South Africa versus Germany, 9 a.m. Fox; China versus Spain, 9 a.m. FS1; Nigeria versus France, Noon Fox; Korea Republic versus Norway, Noon FS1
Baseball The Angels visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. ESPN (subject to blackout) and SportsNet LA
