What’s on TV Monday: ‘Who's Line Is It Anyway?’ on CW

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards From Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Zachary Levi (“Shazam!”) is host for this year’s edition of the annual ceremonies honoring some of the year’s best pop culture moments. Nominees for best movie include “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Up for best TV show are “Game of Thrones,” “Riverdale,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Haunting of Hill House.” 9 p.m. MTV, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Nickelodeon, TV Land and VH1