What’s on TV Monday: ‘Who's Line Is It Anyway?’ on CW

By
Jun 16, 2019 | 8:00 PM
"Talking Dead's" Chris Hardwick, left, and Wayne Brady in the season premiere of the improv sketch comedy series "Who's Line Is It Anyway?" on CW. (Patrick Wymore / CW)

SERIES

Penn & Teller: Fool Us David Copperfield is featured in the season premiere of the unscripted competition. Featured magicians also include Jan Reinder, Ondrej Psenicka and Giancarlo Bernini. Alyson Hannigan hosts. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelorette After all the drama, Hannah decides to examine her relationships and decide whether she can continue with a fresh start in Riga, Latvia, in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Comic Charles Esten and “Talking Dead’s” Chris Hardwick are guests on the season premiere of the improv sketch comedy series. 9 p.m. CW

So You Think You Can Dance Auditions continue in Los Angeles. 9 p.m. Fox

Grand Hotel Eva Longoria is an executive producer of this glossy new drama set in the last family hotel in Miami Beach, where wealthy the proprietor (Demian Bichir), his dazzling wife (Roselyn Sanchez) and their children mingle with the monied guests. 10 p.m. ABC

POV This Emmy-winning documentary series returns with “Roll Red Roll,” Nancy Schwartzman’s harrowing chronicle of a teenage girl’s August 2012 sexual assault by several popular high school football players in Steubenville, Ohio. Two key offenders were convicted, but afterward several students took to social media to bully the victim and champion her assailants. 10 p.m. KOCE; 11 p.m. KPBS

SPECIALS

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards From Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Zachary Levi (“Shazam!”) is host for this year’s edition of the annual ceremonies honoring some of the year’s best pop culture moments. Nominees for best movie include “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Up for best TV show are “Game of Thrones,” “Riverdale,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Haunting of Hill House.” 9 p.m. MTV, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Nickelodeon, TV Land and VH1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Kevin Costner. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America “Bachelor in Paradise” cast announcement. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Women’s World Cup Soccer; Drax Project with Liza Koshy performs, (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Naomi Watts (“Ophelia”); John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Eva Longoria; Roselyn Sánchez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC

The Talk Bonnie Hunt. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve A car accident helps a New Jersey couple find love. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellen looks back at a few of the most talented children she met this season. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Being prepared in common dangerous scenarios; comic Lisa Lampanelli; Laila Ali. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

RuPaul Lisa Vanderpump; Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. (N) 6 p.m. KTTV; 8 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Father’s Day. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keegan-Michael Key; Horatio Sanz; Perry Farrell performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dax Shepard; Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR

The Late Late Show With James Corden Michelle Obama; Tom Hanks; Gillian Anderson; David Blaine; Melissa McCarthy; Benedict Cumberbatch. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kevin Bacon; Cobie Smulders; Jordan Klepper; Jessica Burdeaux performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS

SPORTS

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup South Africa versus Germany, 9 a.m. Fox; China versus Spain, 9 a.m. FS1; Nigeria versus France, Noon Fox; Korea Republic versus Norway, Noon FS1

Baseball The Angels visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. ESPN (subject to blackout) and SportsNet LA

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.

