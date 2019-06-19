What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Yellowstone’ on Paramount and CMT

SERIES
The Amazing Race The five teams still in the race must transport eggs by bicycle in the Netherlands. 8 p.m. CBS
MasterChef The contestants face their first team challenge after they’re divided into two groups and must prepare party food for 100 VIP guests, including former “MasterChef” contestants and winners. Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich are the judges. 8 p.m. Fox
Rivers of Life The premiere episode of this documentary series explores the Nile, the world’s longest river, and examines the ecosystems that it supports. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Just Roll With It The studio audience gets to decide what happens in each episode in this new family-friendly sitcom/sketch-show hybrid. Lela Brown, Kaylin Hayman, Ramon Reed and Suzi Barrett star. 8 p.m. Disney
Grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is having trouble paying her bills, and friends urge her to take any work she can get, but she holds out for a job that is compatible with her career goals. Francia Raisa and Trevor Jackson also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Jane the Virgin Jane and Rafael (Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni) are in a good place until they get disturbing news. Also, Xo’s (Andrea Navedo) recent behavior has Alba and Rogelio (Ivonne Coll, Jaime Camil) worried. 9 p.m. CW
Wahlburgers Paul visits Texas and gets the full cowboy experience as he explores a possible Austin location in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. A&E
Queen Sugar Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) has some firm words for Micah (Nicholas L. Ashe) after he has a physical altercation with another student. Kofi Siriboe, Rutina Wesley and Bianca Lawson also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. OWN
The InBetween Cassie (Harriet Dyer) visits a hospital and encounters the spirit of a young boy who needs her help in this new episode of the supernatural mystery. Paul Blackthorne and Justin Cornwell also star. 10 p.m. NBC
Yellowstone John Dutton (Kevin Costner) defends his property on the largest contiguous ranch in the lower 48 states as this contemporary western returns for for a second season. Gil Birmingham and Kelly Reilly also star. 10 p.m. Paramount and CMT
Krypton Adam Strange and Seg (Shaun Sipos, Cameron Cuffe) evade a bounty hunter, while Gen. Zod (Colin Salmon) uses Nyssa (Wallis Day) in this new episode of the superhero origin series. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time Created in a partnership between PBS and Smithsonian Channel, this new special features scientists unlocking the evolutionary secrets of four iconic creatures: crocodiles, birds, whales and elephants. Lee Pace narrates. 6 and 9 p.m. Smithsonian Channel; 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Elin Hilderbrand. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Jack Savoretti performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Disability rights advocate Ezra Frech; Dr. Noelle Reid (“Married to Medicine Los Angeles”); Orlando Soria (“Unspouse My House”); Kristin Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Keri Russell (Broadway’s “Burn This”); Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Howie Mandel. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Gabriel Iglesias and Sherri Shepherd; Sally Hepworth. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Christina Applegate. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Backhanded compliments; when a best friend knows best. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Highlights: Kardashian-Jenner family, Taylor Swift and gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
RuPaul Singer Monica; Gayle King; Ryan O’Connell. (N) 6 p.m. KTTV; 8 p.m. KCOP
Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick The medical system: Dr. Bradley Allen. 9 p.m. KLCS; 11 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Arturo Castro (“Narcos”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Nikki Bella; Brie Bella; Sleater-Kinney performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ice Cube; Tig Notaro. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Miles Teller; Ayesha Curry; Hollywood Vampires perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ian McKellen; Louis Tomlinson; Simon Pegg. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet LA
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Japan versus England, noon FS1
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
