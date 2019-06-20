What's on TV Thursday: 'Reef Break' on ABC

SERIES
iZombie Liv and Ravi (Rose McIver, Rahul Kohli) investigate the death of a car salesman they each take on his competitive nature in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
Holey Moley NBA superstar Stephen Curry is the resident miniature-golf pro in this new game show. Rob Riggle provides color commentary, Joe Tessitore play-by-play and Jeannie Mai covers the sidelines as 12 competitors tackle the challenging course. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef The cooking competition offers its second new episode of the week. 8 p.m. Fox
Siren As her health begins to deteriorate, Elaine (Sarah-Jane Redmond) seeks treatment via the military’s medical trials involving mermaid cells. Also Helen and Rick (Rena Owen, Brendan Fletcher) learn more about the hybrids and their history in Bristol Cove. 8 p.m. Freeform
Life in Pieces Matt and Colleen (Thomas Sadoski, Angelique Cabral) treat Jen and Greg (Zoe Lister-Jones, Colin Hanks) to a fancy dinner as a “thank you” for writing a recommendation letter in the first of two new episodes of the family comedy. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS
In the Dark On her birthday Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) feels more isolated than ever in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
Family Food Fight Cookbook author and restaurateur Ayesha Curry is host and a judge in this amiable new unscripted competition in which family teams demonstrate their culinary skills by preparing some of their most treasured family recipes. Joining Curry as judges are Cat Cora and Graham Elliot. 9 p.m. ABC
Spin the Wheel Dax Shepard (“Hit and Run”) hosts this new game show where contestants have a chance to win millions. 9 p.m. Fox
Elementary Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) to investigate a personal threat against a tech billionaire in this new episode of the updated mystery. 10 p.m. CBS
Reef Break Poppy Montgomery stars as former thief who has a legit job working as the fixer for the governor of a Pacific Island paradise. Desmond Chiam and Ray Stevenson also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Lip Sync Battle Actor-rapper Pooch Hall takes on his “Ray Donovan” co-star Dash Mihok in this new episode. 10 p.m. Paramount
Klepper Jordan Klepper heads to California to meet African American entrepreneurs trying to break into the marijuana industry, but may be facing race-based discrimination in the season finale. 11:36 p.m. Comedy Central
SPECIALS
2019 NBA Draft NBA teams select the next generation of young players. 4 p.m. ESPN; 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Denzel Washington Two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington (“Glory,” “Training Day”) receives one of America’s highest honors for a career in film in this new special taped at the Dolby Theatre. With Morgan Freeman, Spike Lee, Jodie Foster, Jamie Foxx, Julia Roberts, Cicely Tyson, Issa Rae, Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman. 10 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today A celebration of 25 years in Studio 1A. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tom Hanks and Tim Allen; Nik Wallenda. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Alicia Grande; Amy Leigh Mercree. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Cobie Smulders (“Spider-Man: Far From Home”); Audra McDonald; U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Shania Twain; Greyson Chance performs. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Bill Pullman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A woman teaches coding to other women. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson and Bradley Cooper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
RuPaul Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”); BYU student Matt Easton. (N) 6 p.m. KTTV;(N) 8 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Madonna; Guy Raz; Ari Lennox performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Russell Crowe; Lori Lightfoot; the Raconteurs perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kumail Nanjiani; Jim Acosta; Himesh Patel. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael Sheen; Paul Giamatti; Mumford & Sons perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Aubrey Plaza; Louie Anderson; Jessica Burdeaux. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Netherlands versus Canada, 9 a.m. Fox; Cameroon versus New Zealand, 9 a.m. FS1; Sweden versus United States, Noon Fox; Thailand versus Chile, Noon FS1
Baseball The Angels visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
