What’s on TV Friday: ‘100%: Julian Edelman’ on Showtime

SERIES
Whistleblower This new episode documents a $7-billion no-bid defense department contract, and the exposure of the illegal marketing practices of a pharmaceutical company promoting an addictive opioid for treatments not approved by the FDA. 8 p.m. CBS
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians in this new episode include Jeki Yoo, Greg Gleason, Joshua Jay, Bill Cook, Shoot Ogawa, Chipper Lowell, Jibrizy and Jonathan Pendragon. 8 p.m. CW
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. After landing in another gambling dilemma, a mysterious stranger offers Leo, Jemma and Enoch (Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge and Joel Stoffer) a ride home. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved The first of two new episodes of this lighthearted documentary series explains why a tiger shark cuddled up with a diver and why pigs are swimming in the Caribbean. The second episode investigates a mysterious creature preying on sheep in Europe. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Animal Planet
The Big Stage Hosts Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow welcome a new lineup of performers from around the world. Tonight’s acts include Omri and Paulina, the Savitsky Cats, Elliott Yamin, Cubcakes, Jackie Fabulous and Ben Trainor. 9 p.m. CW
20/20 Police apprehend a man in Texas robbing two banks with his son and daughter in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri returns to his California roots, visiting a Mexican restaurant in Santa Rosa, and a pizza place in Eureka that brings authentic New York pie to the West Coast. 9 p.m. Food Network
Jett Jett (Carla Gugino) looks back at the origins of her relationship with Phoenix (Gaite Jansen) and is ordered to track down Blair (Shiloh Fernandez) in this new episode. 10 p.m. Cinemax
CMT Crossroads Brooks & Dunn and friends take over downtown Nashville in this new episode that features a performance by Luke Combs, Brett Young, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, and Brandon Lancaster. 10 p.m. CMT
America’s National Parks This updated episode takes a closer look at an predator that’s endangering the park’s ecosystem. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City In the first of two new back-to-back episodes, host Kevin Hart and costars Harry Ratchford and Joey Wells head to Rochester, N.Y., where they’ll sample comedy sets by Travis Blunt, Joel James and Zack Johnson. In the second episode, Hart and his crew are in Baltimore, with comics Ty Davis, Ivan Martin and Sir Alex. 11 and 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central
SPECIALS
100%: Julian Edelman Michael Rapaport narrates this 2019 documentary that chronicles New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman’s extraordinary journey from a season-ending injury in 2017 to his 2019 triumphant postseason, in which he was instrumental in the defeat of the Charges in the playoffs and the Rams in the Super Bowl. Interviewees include Tom Brady, Snoop Dogg, Michael Strahan, Deion Sanders and Mark Wahlberg. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Alan Cumming; the Black Keys. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dan & Shay perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Adam Lambert performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Movie critic Grae Drake; Cobi Jones, Fox Sports; Micky Dolenz performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Charlize Theron, Michael Ealy and Mark Hamill. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Olivia Munn. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Dean Cain; Jessie Godderz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Decoding sunscreen labels and making the best choices; insect repellent options; dreams and health. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
RuPaul Matt Bomer; Marcia Gay Harden and son Hudson Scheel. (N) 6 p.m. KTTV; KCOP
Washington Week Democratic primary debates; foreign policy: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Susan Page, USA Today; Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Kimberly Atkins, WBUR. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Ann Coulter; Bob Shrum; attorney Areva Martin; Caroline Heldman, Occidental College. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France versus United States, noon Fox
2019 U.S. Senior Open Championship Second Round, noon FS1
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels host the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
