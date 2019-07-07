What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform

SERIES
Rivers of Life The new episode “The Mississippi” closes out this miniseries with a celebration of the storied waterway. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends head to the Johnson family home for a weekend of self care and detoxing in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. Emily Arlook, Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey also star, with guest star Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”). 8 p.m. Freeform
Queen Sugar Nova (Rutina Wesley) remains estranged from her family as Charley and Romero (Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Walter Perez) start their makeshift clinic in this new episode. 9 p.m. OWN
The InBetween Damien and Tom (Justin Cornwell, Paul Blackthorne) track a killer who has targeted several kids at the same high school while, Cassie (Harriet Dyer) tries to help a woman solve her own death. 10 p.m. NBC
Krypton Seg and Adam (Cameron Cuffe, Shaun Sipos) return to Kandor but are disturbed by how much the city has changed for the worse during their absence. Meanwhile, Val (Ian McElhinney) and his rebels prepare to launch a major offensive in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
MOVIES
North by Northwest Cary Grant stars in this 1959 Alfred Hitchcock classic as an adman mistaken by enemy spies for a government agent. Convinced they’re trying to kill him, he goes on the run, hooking up with a beautiful and mysterious woman (Eva Marie Saint). James Mason and Martin Landau also star. 5 p.m. TCM
My Fair Lady This winner of eight Oscars stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl who catches the eye of Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison), a professor of linguistics who bets he can pass her off as a lady. Jeremy Brett, Stanley Holloway and Wilfrid Hyde-White also star in this 1964 version of Lerner and Loewe’s musical that was inspired by George Bernard Shaw’s play “Pygmalion.” 7:30 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today “Seinfeld” 30-year anniversary; wine; beach buys. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ellie Kemper; Jack Reynor; cooking with Alison Roman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Psychologist Lisa Strohman. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Hudson; Pitbull; Winston Duke; Daughtry performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Talk Cary Elwes; Jake Busey; Vanessa Williams; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup The Netherlands versus Sweden, noon FS1
NBA Summer League Basketball The Lakers versus Sacramento Kings, 2 p.m. SportsNet
Baseball The New York Yankees visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Semifinal: Jamaica versus the United States, 6:30 p.m. FS1
2019 Wimbledon Championships Second round, Thursday, 3 a.m. ESPN
