What’s on TV Friday: ‘Jett’ on Cinemax

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. As the team on Earth readies for a mission to confront the Galaxy-Hopping Hate-Beast That Eats Planets, they ask for help from all the wrong places. Meanwhile, back on the Lazy Comet, something really weird is going on with Izel’s (guest star Karolina Wydra) crew. Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen also star in the opener of a new two-episode story arc. 8 p.m. ABC