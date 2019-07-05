What’s on TV Friday: ‘Jett’ on Cinemax

SERIES
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. As the team on Earth readies for a mission to confront the Galaxy-Hopping Hate-Beast That Eats Planets, they ask for help from all the wrong places. Meanwhile, back on the Lazy Comet, something really weird is going on with Izel’s (guest star Karolina Wydra) crew. Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen also star in the opener of a new two-episode story arc. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved The first of two new episodes of this lighthearted documentary series looks at goats that climb an almost vertical dam wall and documents a zebra that has no stripes. The second episode investigates an ominous dark mass looming over an Icelandic lake and reveals why some scorpions glow in the dark. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
BattleBots The undefeated bots Son of Whyachi and the Ewerts look to continue their winning streaks. 8 p.m. Discovery
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri visits a bourbon bar in Wilmington, Del., that puts pork on its patties and adds something extra to its addictive chicken skins. Also, a San Diego eatery stuffs shawarma into sausages and spices up a unique mushroom sandwich. 9 p.m. Food Network
Jett Jett (Carla Gugino) tracks down a brutal gangster (Stuart Hughes) whom she and Blair (Shiloh Fernandez) worked for 10 years earlier. Giancarlo Esposito also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Savage Builds Host Adam Savage forges the mythical sword Excalibur in this new episode. 10 p.m. Discovery
Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation The series focusing on UFOs and related phenomena ends its first season. 10:03 p.m. History
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City Kevin Hart and fellow comics Harry Ratchford and Joey Wells wrap up the first season of this stand-up comedy series with two new back-to-back episodes, starting in Oakland, where Mario Hodge, G. King and Cody Woods perform. The second episode moves to San Diego, where Keith Johnson, Adrian “Adee” McCovy and Dustin Nickerson are the featured performers. 11 and 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central
SPECIALS
Save the Titanic: Treasures From the Deep This new special documents the thousands of artifacts from the Titanic that are caught in an international tug-of-war and could be lost forever. 9 p.m. National Geographic
MOVIES
The Wizard of Oz Judy Garland’s Dorothy Gale is swept over the rainbow by a twister in this musical fantasy, which anchors a daylong salute to 1939, a golden year of filmmaking. This favorite is followed at 7 p.m. by the special “1939: Hollywood’s Greatest Year," an absorbing documentary narrated by Kenneth Branagh. 5 p.m. TCM
Thoroughbreds Screenwriter Cory Finley made his directorial debut with this 2017 comic thriller that follows a high-school student (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her sociopathic friend (Olivia Cooke) as they plot to hire a young drug dealer (Anton Yelchin) to murder her abusive stepfather (Paul Sparks). 8:25 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Toby Keith; Nathan’s 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sabrina Carpenter performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Ocean lifeguard Pono Barnes; Fox Wilde performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais; DJ Pauly D; Goo Goo Dolls perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Talk Mario Lopez; Gina Torres. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week (Season premiere) President Tump's July 4th event on the National Mall; Border Patrol Facebook scandal; lawmakers and officials visit border detention centers; presidential polling: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Brian Bennett, Time; Shawna Thomas, VICE News. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NBA Summer League Basketball Philadelphia 76ers versus Milwaukee Bucks, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Los Angeles Lakers versus Chicago Bulls, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; New York Knicks versus New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; Phoenix Suns versus Denver Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
USA Softball International Cup USA Blue versus Japan, 3 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
2019 Wimbledon Championships Third Round, Saturday, 5 a.m. ESPN
