What's on TV Tuesday: ‘Good Trouble’ on Freeform

SERIES
The Disappearance A boy (Michael Riendeau) goes missing on his 10th birthday in the premiere of this Canadian import. Peter Coyote, Joanne Kelly and Micheline Lanctôt star. 7 p.m. WGN America
Love Island Arielle Vandenberg hosts this new unscripted series in which a group of singles in Fiji must find partners or risk getting booted off the show. 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent Audition rounds conclude. 8 p.m. NBC
Good Trouble Davia’s (Emma Hunton) mother unexpectedly comes to town, while Malika and Callie (Zuri Adele, Maia Mitchell) try to help people, but things don’t go as planned. Reagan Pasternak guest stars. 8 p.m. Freeform
The 100 Bellamy (Bob Morley) ventures into enemy territory with an unlikely companion as Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) is forced to confront her past. 9 p.m. CW
American Experience: Chasing the Moon The second episode of this three-part documentary focuses on 1964-68, spanning the Apollo 1 disaster and through the Apollo 8 mission. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Tales After an Atlanta rap group funded by drug money is targeted by a zealous FBI agent, the rappers and their lawyer try to take their Machiavellian tactics from the streets to the courtroom to beat the case. With Steve Harris, DeRay Davis and Dawn Halfkenny. 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The unscripted series ends its season with lots of drama. 9 p.m. Bravo
Animal Kingdom J (Finn Cole) gains favor with Smurf (Ellen Barkin) as he puts together a plan for a new job in this new episode of the family crime drama. Emily Deschanel, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson and Jake Weary also star. 9 p.m. TNT
Blood & Treasure Lexi and Danny’s (Sofia Pernas, Matt Barr) search for a famous Nazi hunter brings them to Montreal, where they believe one of the last Nazis who fled with the Cleopatra artifact may still be alive and hiding in the city in this new episode of the adventure series. Antonio Cupo, Katia Winter, James Callis and Oded Fehr also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Bring the Funny Comic Amanda Seales hosts this new unscripted competition where acts compete for a chance to perform at the 2020 Just for Laughs Festival. Chrissy Teigen, Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy are judges. 10 p.m. NBC
The Next Big Thing Damon Dash, Tina Davis and Zaytoven give 21 up-and-coming R&B and hip-hop artists 30 seconds to prove they deserve to stay in the competition in the premiere of this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. BET
The Detour Nate (Jason Jones) gets caught in a bad “parent trap” in this new episode of the family comedy. Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich and Liam Carroll.10:30 p.m. TBS
The Radkes The unscripted series ends its season. 10:30 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
I Love You, Now Die This two-part documentary, which concludes Wednesday, reviews the case against Michelle Carter, who in 2014 sent her depressed boyfriend a text urging him to kill himself. He took that advice and Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June 2017. 8 p.m. HBO
Farrah Fawcett Forever A decade after the actress’ death from cancer in 2009, this new two-hour special recalls the icon who had a surprisingly potent effect on pop culture. Interviews with Jaclyn Smith, Suzanne de Passe, Robert Duvall, Sherry Lansing and Cicely Tyson are featured. 9 p.m. A&E
Apollo: Back to the Moon This new two-part special documents the space program from the disaster of Apollo 1 to the triumph of Apollo 8. 9 p.m. National Geographic
MOVIES
General Magic This new documentary from Sarah Kerruish and Matt Maude pays tribute to early 1990s tech company General Magic, which enjoyed a short but brilliant life before falling victim to bad timing. Its visionary founder, Marc Porat, conceived of an early prototype for a personal handheld smartphone that incorporated phone, messaging, note-taking and gaming capabilities. 7:30 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning British band Bastille. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America David Hasselhoff; authors Chris and Emily Norton; cast of Broadway’s “Hadestown” performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Chris Lowe, Shark Lab; sprinter Allyson Felix; Manuel Oliver, the father of a Parkland shooting victim; Bruce Bozzi, the Palm. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ingrid Michaelson performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Vivica A. Fox. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real How to lose weight; contestants compete for $500; smoker recipes for summer barbecues. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Jesse Eisenberg; Rachel Lindsay and Chris Randone recap “The Bachelorette.” (N) noon KABC
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Why some women shoplift; a prison interview with Pamela Smart, convicted of conspiring to kill her husband. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Tig Notaro; Becky Lucas. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Donald Glover; Beth Stelling. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS; 2 a.m. KOCE (N)
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NBA Summer League Basketball The Miami Heat versus the Orlando Magic, 1 p.m. ESPN2; the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Utah Jazz, 3 p.m. ESPN2; the Denver Nuggets versus the Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Sacramento Kings versus the Houston Rockets, 7 p.m. ESPN2
2019 MLB All-Star Game The American League hosts the National League, from Progressive Field in Cleveland. 5 p.m. Fox
2019 Wimbledon Championships Men’s quarterfinals, 5 a.m. Wednesday, ESPN and ESPN2
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of July 7 - July 13, 2019, in PDF format