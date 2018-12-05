Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Riverdale' on the CW

SERIES
Chicago Med Will and Natalie (Nick Gehlfuss,Torrey DeVitto) are supposed to be preparing for their wedding day, but he unwillingly allows himself to get sidetracked in this new episode. Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson and Colin Donnell also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Fearful that he will be caught, Archie (K.J. Apa) hits the road and hides out at a farm where he meets Laurie Lake (Riley Keough). Lili Reinhart also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) surprises Murray (Jeff Garlin) with an expensive sports car. Sean Giambrone and Troy Gentile also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Star Carlotta (Queen Latifah) does all she can to make the Rhythm and Bells Festival a success in this new episode. Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O'Grady and Quincy Brown also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Border Live This new six-part weekly series provides live coverage along the U.S./Mexican border, following events and personal stories as they develop. Bill Weir hosts and Lilia Luciano provides reports from the field. 9 p.m. Discovery
Guy's Grocery Games Four previous winners return for a holiday-themed episode of host Guy Fieri's culinary games. 9 p.m. Food Network
Nightflyers The white rabbit probe puzzles the science team and D’Branin (Eoin Macken) learns a secret from Agatha’s (Gretchen Mol) past in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
A Thousand Words With Michelle Obama Former First Lady Michelle Obama talks to former Obama administration advisor Valerie Jarrett about her memoir, “Becoming,” in which she chronicles her life, from her childhood in Chicago to the time spent in the White House. 9 p.m. BET
MOVIES
A Gift to Remember While biking to her job at a Manhattan bookstore, a woman (Ali Liebert) crashes into a man (Peter Porte) out walking his dog. He’s knocked unconscious and rushed to a hospital, where he falls into a coma in this 2017 drama. 10 p.m. Hallmark
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jennifer Aniston; Dolly Parton; Amber Heard; Lucas Hedges. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Thorne, the Honest Company; Michael Yo; Amber Riley performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan J.K. Simmons (“Counterpart”); Amber Heard (“Aquaman”); A Great Big World performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Howie Mandel. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show To-go soups; Daphne Oz, Alex Guarnaschelli, Jazz Smollett and Grace Ramirez cook. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow (“Botched”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Preventing sexual assault; excessive sweating; DIY energy shakes; getting more antioxidants. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Lori Loughlin; Jessica Radloff; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Martha Stewart; an Army vet who took down an active shooter meets a woman he saved. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Patricia Heaton; the top design trends for 2019; potato latkes; brisket braised in wine and tomato. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman is consumed with anxiety about the welfare of her 15 cats and rarely leaves her home. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Natalie Portman (“Vox Lux”); Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”); Jeff Garlin; Halsey performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Fashion designer Jeremy Scott. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anderson Cooper; Andy Cohen; John Legend talks and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Daniels; Emily Mortimer. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jennifer Aniston; Chris Elliott; Rita Ora performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jude Law; Steve Coogan; Sam Morril. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Howie Mandel; Danielle Macdonald; Mehdi Hasan; Nikki Glaspie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Phil Keoghan; Lawrence performs; Jose Sarduy. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SPST
NHL Hockey Edmonton Oilers visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks host the Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
