Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Riverdale' on the CW

By
Dec 04, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Riley Keough as Laurie Lake and K.J. Apa as Archie Andrews in "Riverdale" on the CW. (Cate Cameron / The CW)

SERIES

Chicago Med Will and Natalie (Nick Gehlfuss,Torrey DeVitto) are supposed to be preparing for their wedding day, but he unwillingly allows himself to get sidetracked in this new episode. Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson and Colin Donnell also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Fearful that he will be caught, Archie (K.J. Apa) hits the road and hides out at a farm where he meets Laurie Lake (Riley Keough). Lili Reinhart also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) surprises Murray (Jeff Garlin) with an expensive sports car. Sean Giambrone and Troy Gentile also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Star Carlotta (Queen Latifah) does all she can to make the Rhythm and Bells Festival a success in this new episode. Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O'Grady and Quincy Brown also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Border Live This new six-part weekly series provides live coverage along the U.S./Mexican border, following events and personal stories as they develop. Bill Weir hosts and Lilia Luciano provides reports from the field. 9 p.m. Discovery

Guy's Grocery Games Four previous winners return for a holiday-themed episode of host Guy Fieri's culinary games. 9 p.m. Food Network

Nightflyers The white rabbit probe puzzles the science team and D’Branin (Eoin Macken) learns a secret from Agatha’s (Gretchen Mol) past in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

A Thousand Words With Michelle Obama Former First Lady Michelle Obama talks to former Obama administration advisor Valerie Jarrett about her memoir, “Becoming,” in which she chronicles her life, from her childhood in Chicago to the time spent in the White House. 9 p.m. BET

MOVIES

A Gift to Remember While biking to her job at a Manhattan bookstore, a woman (Ali Liebert) crashes into a man (Peter Porte) out walking his dog. He’s knocked unconscious and rushed to a hospital, where he falls into a coma in this 2017 drama. 10 p.m. Hallmark

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jennifer Aniston; Dolly Parton; Amber Heard; Lucas Hedges. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chris Thorne, the Honest Company; Michael Yo; Amber Riley performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan J.K. Simmons (“Counterpart”); Amber Heard (“Aquaman”); A Great Big World performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Howie Mandel. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show To-go soups; Daphne Oz, Alex Guarnaschelli, Jazz Smollett and Grace Ramirez cook. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow (“Botched”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Preventing sexual assault; excessive sweating; DIY energy shakes; getting more antioxidants. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Lori Loughlin; Jessica Radloff; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Martha Stewart; an Army vet who took down an active shooter meets a woman he saved. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Patricia Heaton; the top design trends for 2019; potato latkes; brisket braised in wine and tomato. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman is consumed with anxiety about the welfare of her 15 cats and rarely leaves her home. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Natalie Portman (“Vox Lux”); Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”); Jeff Garlin; Halsey performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Fashion designer Jeremy Scott. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anderson Cooper; Andy Cohen; John Legend talks and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Daniels; Emily Mortimer. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jennifer Aniston; Chris Elliott; Rita Ora performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jude Law; Steve Coogan; Sam Morril. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Howie Mandel; Danielle Macdonald; Mehdi Hasan; Nikki Glaspie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Phil Keoghan; Lawrence performs; Jose Sarduy. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SPST

NHL Hockey Edmonton Oilers visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks host the Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

